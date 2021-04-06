News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Jobs Figures, Vaccine Divergence to Drive USD Higher
2021-04-06 07:00:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
2021-04-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: RBA Rate Decision; FOMC Minutes; Mexico Inflation; China Inflation; Canada Jobs
2021-04-05 18:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.39%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SKWkII0SjP
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (JAN) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (FEB) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • US Dollar Forecast: Jobs Figures, Vaccine Divergence to Drive USD Higher - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/04/06/US-Dollar-Forecast-Jobs-Figures-Vaccine-Divergence-to-Drive-USD-Higher.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $USD $EURUSD $DXY https://t.co/S17jg7xEHW
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.32% Gold: 0.15% Silver: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rlM0WwzRHi
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.35% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dCDEMtDpVV
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (MAR) Actual: -59.1K Previous: 44.4K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.19% France 40: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mmGKBkP9lv
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (MAR) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 44.4K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-06
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/rbT6OqWokv
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus

Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • The US and Iran are holding nuclear talks in Vienna on Tuesday, paving the way for potential lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports
  • The chance for a deal to be struck any time soon remains thin, alleviating some pressure on prices
  • Climbing Covid-19 cases in the EU and the extension of a foreign travel ban in the UK dampened the energy demand outlook
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices rebounded slightly during Tuesday’s APAC session as traders shrugged off fears about rising Iranian crude oil exports ahead of a nuclear talk held in Vienna. The meeting aims to bring both Iran and the US back to the 2015 nuclear accord, which was subsequently abandoned by former President Donald Trump. Strict economic sanctions, including limiting its oil exports, were imposed on the Middle Eastern country by the US since. Iran insists it can return to compliance to the nuclear deal only if the US backtracks and lifts those sanctions, while the Biden administration wants Iran to act first.

Although the chances of a deal to be struck any time soon appear thin, the start of talks ignited hopes for a potential return of Iranian oil to the global market. Iranian crude oil exports have declined sharply since the US tightened sanctions in 2018, falling from over 2.2 million bpd to 0.192 million bpd recently (chart below). That said, a full restoration of Iran’s output may add over 2 million bpd to global supply.

Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Prices are also facing a couple of headwinds, including larger-than-expected build in API crude inventories recently, the UK’s decision to extend foreign travel bans and a gradual unwinding of output cuts by OPEC+ members over the next three months. The viral resurgence in parts of the EU and a relatively slow vaccine campaign in the region further weighed on the energy demand outlook.

Looking ahead, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report weekly inventories data on April 7th, with market participants forecasting a 2-million-barrel decline in stockpiles. Recently, refiners are speeding up operations after extreme cold weather swept the country in February, gradually thawing inventories built during the cold blast (chart below).

Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

On the positive side, a much stronger-than-expected US ISM non-manufacturing PMI index echoed a large increase in service jobs in the nonfarm payrolls report, underpinning growth momentum of the world’s largest economy. Wednesday’s release of Markit service PMI prints in the Euro area and Thursday’s FOMC minutes will be closely watched too.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus

Technically, WTI retreated from the 200% Fibonacci extension level of 66.50 and entered a technical correction. A few large bearish candlesticks point to strong selling pressure and may signal a trend reversal. Prices broke both the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines and are looking at 58.30 (127.2% Fibonacci extension) for support.

A daily close below 58.30 would likely intensify near-term selling pressure and carve a path for price to test a key support level at 55.22 (the 100% Fibonacci extension). The MACD indicator has formed a bearish cross over and is trending lower, underscoring downward momentum.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gyrates Post-RBA. Where to Next?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gyrates Post-RBA. Where to Next?
2021-04-06 05:00:00
USD/CHF Amid Yield Differentials: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CHF Amid Yield Differentials: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 03:00:00
S&P 500 Index Hits Record Highs, May Lift Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
S&P 500 Index Hits Record Highs, May Lift Nikkei 225 and ASX 200
2021-04-06 01:00:00
EUR/GBP Aims Lower: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
EUR/GBP Aims Lower: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude