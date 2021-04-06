News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Forecast: Jobs Figures, Vaccine Divergence to Drive USD Higher
2021-04-06 07:00:00
Euro May Extend Rise vs. US Dollar But Overall Trend Points Lower
2021-04-06 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Rise in US Output Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-04-05 14:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-05 15:30:00
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bumping Into $60,000 Resistance, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Hitting New All-Time Highs

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Bitcoin continues to run into resistance around $60k.
  • Ethereum makes a cluster of new highs.
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

The cryptocurrency market continues to forge ahead with the space now worth just under $2 trillion, with Bitcoin worth 55% of the total. While Bitcoin is by far the most dominant coin in the market, the ongoing rally in the alt-coin space is starting to erode its pre-eminence. While BTC struggles to break above $60k in order to make a fresh ATH, Ethereum is making fresh highs, while the 3rd most valuable crypto by market cap, Binance Coin (BNB) is also making repeated new highs. The cryptocurrency space is seeing heavy, and widespread, buying interest and this is likely to continue going forward. We suggested last week that market momentum would likely drive fresh highs and this has been, and will probably be the case in the short term.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Momentum Suggests New All-Time Highs Are Near

Bitcoin needs to break, close and open above the $60,000 line before it can make fresh headway. If there is a sell wall at this level, as some in the market argue, then a break would lead to extra volatility and a new high print above $61,880 would likely happen very quickly. All three moving averages are supportive and another move higher is the path of least resistance.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – April 6, 2021)

Ethereum continues to push further ahead and posted a cluster of new highs over the long weekend, highlighting the bullish momentum of the second-largest cryptocurrency. Again all three moving averages remain supportive and new highs are likely. Any setback or consolidation will probably see buyers return, pushing the price ever higher.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – April 6, 2021)

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

