News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 19:30:00
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-05 01:30:00
Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP
2021-04-05 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 06:30:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 15:30:00
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Please join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/ed3GfUXs5L
  • Wall Street equity futures kicked off the week on strong footing, as the US nonfarm payrolls data beat market expectations by a wide margin. Asia Pacific equities look set to ride this tailwind and trade higher. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/05/Dow-Jones-APAC-Stocks-Week-Ahead-Markets-May-Extends-Higher-on-Strong-NFP.html https://t.co/AotJCUM7tF
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/5s3mMdmnOH
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 63.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Information technology (+1.96%), materials (+1.03%) and communication services (+1.00%) outperformed, while healthcare (-0.71%) and consumer staples (-0.45%) lagged behind. https://t.co/Z220PjzgQq
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/BBUIAZGb8g
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/dQ9xHU5SMM
  • While the remarkable NFPs update this past Friday didn't rouse much in the way of market activity owing to liquidity conditions, the rate forecast in Fed Funds futures boosted the probability of a rate hike by Dec 2023 to ~90% (22.5 bps) https://t.co/DE40EKkYrQ
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/I6XS0Xac4j
  • Liquidity will be slow out of the gate this week with many countries' exchanges offline for the extended holiday period. Yet, with the $SPX break Friday, ISM services on Monday and IMF updated forecasts on Tuesday; it's due a fast start: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/02/A-Critical-SP-500-Break-Before-the-Holiday-Weekend-Are-Trends-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/V5mhC1nyDY
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/GFored9t8z
Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP

Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, NIKKEI 225, WEEKLY OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.52%, +1.18%, and +1.82% respectively last week
  • US nonfarm payrolls hit 916k in March, blowing past expectations as the service sector rebounded
  • The Nikkei 225 index may trade higher. Australian, HK and Chinese markets are closed for a holiday
US 500 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -1% 15% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nonfarm Payrolls, FOMC Minutes, RBA Interest Rate, Asia-Pacific Week-Ahead:

Wall Street equities may extend higher after a long weekend as nonfarm payrolls data released on Friday smashed market expectations. The S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high on Thursday as reflation hopes boosted risk appetite and the tech sector continued to regain lost ground. The Nasdaq 100 index surged 1.82% and arrived at a six-week high. A much stronger-than-expected jobs report may further boost risk sentiment and support a rally across Asia-Pacific equities this week.

The March nonfarm payrolls data came in at 916k, compared to a baseline forecast of 647k. This marks the strongest gain in seven months. February’s reading was revised up to 468k from 379k, showing continuous improvement in the job market with the help of vaccine progress. A robust reading was mainly attributed to a surge in leisure and hospitality (+280k), bars and restaurants (+176k) as well as construction jobs (+110k). The rapid healing of the labor market from the second pandemic wave may reinforce reflation optimism and lead to a stronger US Dollar.

This week, FOMC meeting minutes will be closely eyed, but traders may also take the latest job data into consideration when trying to predict the Fed’s future interest rate path. A faster-than-expected economic recovery in the US may prevent the central bank from easing further, and the rollout of US$ 1.9 trillion fiscal spending may further boost growth.

US Non-farm Payrolls – March 2021

Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets look set to kick off the week in an upbeat tone, with both Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures trading half a percent higher at the open. Futures across Japan, Australia, HK, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are pointing to a higher start, although several markets will only resume trading on Tuesday (AU, CN) or Wednesday (HK).

Looking ahead, Tuesday’s RBA interest rate decision and Thursday’s FOMC minutes are among the top event risks this week. The RBA is widely expected to keep its target interest rate unchanged at 0.1% and continue to utilize its quantitative easing program. The March RBA meeting minutes suggested that the central bank is in no rush to switch gear as “inflation was expected to remain below 2 percent over both 2021 and 2022”. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Thursday’s close, 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 63.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Information technology (+1.96%), materials (+1.03%) and communication services (+1.00%) were among the best performers, while defensive-oriented healthcare (-0.71%) and consumer staples (-0.45%) lagged behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 01-04-2021

Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 05
( 02:04 GMT )
Learn about trading global equities
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones indexbroke above the ceiling of the “Ascending Channel”, underscoring strong upward momentum. The index is attempting to test an immediate resistance level at 33,325 (the upper Bollinger Band). A successful attempt would probably intensify near-term buying pressure and bring the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level (33,954) into focus. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as suggested by the upward-sloped moving averages. The RSI indicator is oscillating towards the overbought threshold of 70.0, suggesting that the index may be temporarily overstretched and further advancement may lead to a minor pullback.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index reattempt to stand above the 30,000 psychological resistance level. A daily close above this level may pave the way for further upside potential with an eye on 30,214 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. An immediate support level can be found at around 29,420 – the 20-day SMA line. A bearish MACD divergence suggests that near-term buying power is fading.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones, APAC Stocks Week Ahead: Markets May Extends Higher on Strong NFP

Chart by TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 19:30:00
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 18:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 15:30:00
USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
Wall Street
Bearish