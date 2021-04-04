USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 23:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 06:30:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/0Xi0spmgat
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/x0rxwrt5Sr
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/tCwCgm5cvK
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/SxOXeo3WOn
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/NO6n5fHUwZ
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/ll9CmB14vn
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/pkR6igW2Ja
  • Brush up your AUD/USD strategizing skills and hone your trading skills. https://t.co/bEueyszzbI https://t.co/vuNSVyiK1V
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/on5lChplaO
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/WRYse59VAV
USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

USD/CHF Primed for Topside on USD Strength

Advertisement

Perhaps the unprecedented nature of 2020 and the Coronavirus pandemic may one day be categorized as a Black Swan event. The virus came out of nowhere and triggered a global recession as economies the world-around were forced to shut down in near-immediate fashion. Central Banks intervened to stave off economic destruction and in the months since that focus has turned towards trying to drive growth. This has created some contortion around financial markets as investors attempt to shuffle ahead of a very uncertain future.

Reflation Concerns Pressurize the Fed

Although both the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) continue to provide high levels of accommodation, the rate divergence between the two economies will likely remain a factor. The Swiss National Bank has kept its benchmark at -0.75 basis points, whereas the Fed has continued to deny the possibility of negative rates in the US. Helping that theme along has been the continued drive-higher in yields out of the US, with investors gearing up for a possible faster return to normalcy as vaccines provide for hope on the horizon.

So, even if the Fed does not hike rates anytime soon, a disparity will exist in the rate policy between the two economies, and this can continue to support the topside of USD/CHF.

Europe Vaccination Hinders Growth

Meanwhile, Europe’s vaccine roll-out program continues to lag that of the United States, which may further hinder Switzerland’s ability to recover at a faster pace than its US counterpart. Although the SNB has halted its exceptionally dovish policy, rates are expected to remain at -0.75%, making CHF more susceptible to periods of strong risk-on, risk off swings.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

It was a remarkable change-of-pace in USD/CHF trends in Q1 of this year. After embarking on an aggressive 8-month span of weakness, USD/CHF finally found support coming into the New Year around the 0.8800 handle. And, like a light switch being flipped on, bulls came in, pushing the pair higher, and have continued to do so into quarter-end.

With rising yields supporting USD strength, bulls were able to drive prices to a fresh eight-month high before running into a wall of resistance formed by the 38.2% Fibonacci level. But bears were met with disappointment after the slight pullback in prices proved to be a mere correction before bullish continuation prevailed. Additionally, a series of higher highs and higher lows is indicative that the upward trajectory will continue as long as price action remains above the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) currently providing support at a level of 0.9220. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is poised to approach the 70-mark and should this cross into overbought territory, bears may have the opportunity to temporarily drive prices lower.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

USDCHF, USD/CHF, IG

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG Charts

Going forward, I believe that the challenge for Central banks will be to ensure that the withdrawal of QE does not disrupt financial stability. Although it is probable that fundamentals will remain a prominent catalyst for USD/CHF price action for the duration of the year, I am swayed into believing that optimism may encourage further USD gains, with the systemic, persistent trend remaining relatively bullish.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 12:30:00
AUD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
AUD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 10:30:00
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 09:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CHF
Mixed