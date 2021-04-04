News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 19:30:00
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 23:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 06:30:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 15:30:00
Short USD/JPY, Long USD/CNH: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • While the remarkable NFPs update this past Friday didn't rouse much in the way of market activity owing to liquidity conditions, the rate forecast in Fed Funds futures boosted the probability of a rate hike by Dec 2023 to ~90% (22.5 bps) https://t.co/DE40EKkYrQ
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/I6XS0Xac4j
  • Liquidity will be slow out of the gate this week with many countries' exchanges offline for the extended holiday period. Yet, with the $SPX break Friday, ISM services on Monday and IMF updated forecasts on Tuesday; it's due a fast start: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/02/A-Critical-SP-500-Break-Before-the-Holiday-Weekend-Are-Trends-Ahead.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/V5mhC1nyDY
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/GFored9t8z
  • Build your EUR/USD strategy with key trading techniques. Get your free insight here: https://t.co/BmROEPOuFg https://t.co/F1VNLcxFsP
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/Czr5Q1F1zP
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/0Xi0spmgat
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/x0rxwrt5Sr
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/tCwCgm5cvK
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/SxOXeo3WOn
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Crude Oil Technical Forecast Following Cyclical Pattern

After an impressive start to 2021, the oil forecast for the second quarter of the year is lacking an overly optimistic tone given a weaker picture for demand and stronger growth in rival supply, as was presented by OPEC’s outlook for the next two quarters.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Download the full Oil 2Q Forecast!
Get My Guide

Looking to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) for guidance, their forecast sees declining crude oil prices and a more balanced oil market, which reflects global supply surpassing demand during the second half of 2021. Although the EIA expects inventories to fall by 1.2 million b/d in the first half of 2021, increases in global oil supply will contribute to inventories rising by almost 0.4 million b/d in the second half of 2021. As the chart below shows, their forecast based on confidence intervals is that WTI oil prices are likely to stay between $50 and $78 per barrel with a slight declining tendency.

WTI Crude Oil Price Forecast

Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Source: EIA

Looking at the US crude oil weekly chart, recent price action seems to have followed similar patterns displayed back when the price was around current levels a few years ago. Since May 2019, WTI crude oil has faced three major pullbacks until the Covid-19 meltdown in 2020. In all three of these instances, its price retraced between 19% and 25%, coming in close to the 2016/17 horizontal mean-reversion line at 48.85.

Following this theme, the recent pullback to end the first quarter may extend further before we see a reversal on the back of bullish momentum building on lower, more attractive prices. A pullback on average like the three seen up until March 2020 could witness current price fall back towards the 51.80 mark. This falls in line with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from the Covid-19 induced meltdown and recent support.

WTI Crude Oil Price – Weekly Timeframe (October 2017 – March 2021)

Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Source: IG, Chart prepared by Daniela Sabin Hathorn

Zooming in to a daily timeframe, bearish momentum seems to have subdued slightly in the final week of March, but risk continues to be tilted to the downside, as do momentum indicators like the MACD and the stochastic oscillator. The fall below the ascending trendline from the November 2020 lows is also a cause for concern for short-term oil bulls. This plays well into the wider correction suggested by the weekly chart, at which point 51.75 looks like a strong area of support, followed by the 48.85 horizontal line.

How to Trade Oil
How to Trade Oil
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
How to Trade Oil
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Price – Daily Timeframe (August 2020 – March 2021)

Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Source: IG, Chart prepared by Daniela Sabin Hathorn

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/AUD: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 18:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-04 15:30:00
USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CHF Primed for Topside: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 14:00:00
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Short EUR/MXN: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-04 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude