News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 23:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 11:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/pkR6igW2Ja
  • Brush up your AUD/USD strategizing skills and hone your trading skills. https://t.co/bEueyszzbI https://t.co/vuNSVyiK1V
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/on5lChplaO
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/WRYse59VAV
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/4WMDiliPEa
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/6avse513db
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/0MvuGxcLLS
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/22CrXL31RQ
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/67w5EW9nrP
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/t4L8pOMhXn
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Long Dow Jones on Reflation Trade and Potential Infrastructure Spending

Advertisement

The United States economy has enjoyed a remarkable recovery a year after the onset of the coronavirus, leading to hot growth forecasts and huge corporate earnings expectations for companies that struggled during the pandemic. Despite lofty economic measurements, the Federal Reserve has reiterated adherence to its current policy path time and time again. Consequently, the broader fundamental backdrop for US equities is encouraging.

Heightened expectations and loose monetary policy have helped propel inflation concerns and US Treasury yields have ticked higher as a result. The combination has given rise to weakness in the stocks that worked to drag the indices out of their pandemic depths - namely large technology companies. As investors shy away from big technology names and turn to value stocks, the Dow Jones may continue to outpace the Nasdaq 100 as it did in the back half of the first quarter. Further still, potential infrastructure spending under the Biden administration could fuel another leg higher for the industrial-leaning (relative to the Nasdaq) stocks of the Dow.

Nasdaq 100 and Tech, Treasury Yields

It can be argued, however, that the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 are collectively overvalued. Many investors warn the loose monetary policy of the Federal Reserve has led to inflated asset valuations or dangerous financial bubbles. While concern may be warranted, many of the conditions have been present for months so predicting a sudden bear market while the Dow is within striking distance of record highs is rather presumptuous in my opinion.

Regardless, the Dow Jones might be set to outperform either way. Should bullishness continue and US equities drive deeper into record territory, a sustained reflation trade could place the Dow in a league of its own. On the other hand, if US equities encounter broader resistance and meaningful risk aversion takes root, valuation metrics in the Dow Jones are far more reasonable than that of the Nasdaq or even S&P 500 so losses might be more measured.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (January 2018 – March 2021)

Dow Jones Price Chart, Weekly, TradingView

Chart prepared by Peter Hanks, created with IG

The technical landscape also offers an encouraging look at the Industrial Average as the index remains above the March uptrend and the ascending trendline from January 2018. Together, the two technical levels will look to keep the Dow Jones afloat and stem losses should they arise.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
USD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 01:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
USD/CHF Amid Yield Differentials: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CHF Amid Yield Differentials: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 19:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish