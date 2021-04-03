News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 11:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 04:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Former Congestion Area Enough to Stop Downtrend Continuation?

The Euro has sold off in dramatic fashion against the US Dollar, with EUR/USD aiming to complete its third consecutive monthly loss. Nevertheless, the currency pair has entered a zone of congestion (1.1630 – 1.1904) that could provide a possible area of support. Still, with momentum to the downside seemingly increasing, prices may yet pierce below this hurdle.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Download the full EUR 2Q Forecast!
Get My Guide

Should the support zone give way, EUR/USD may get its next chance for respite near the 1.1412 level. On the weekly timeframe, the MACD indicator is growing increasingly bearish, evidenced by the histogram’s acceleration lower. The oscillator’s centerline is also in danger of being breached. The last such occurrence preceded a prolonged selloff.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Chart crated with TradingView

Zooming out to the monthly timeframe reveals EUR/USD’s bearish price action since making an all-time high in 2008, with a break and retest of resistance-turned-support preceding the January swing high. That coincided with a prior level of major support. Prices have pushed lower since, and trendline support appears to be in the crosshairs once more.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 2016 high may supply intermittent levels for price to cogitate. A break below support is likely to renew bearish vigor. Even so, prices may very well continue to drift lower even if support holds. All things considered, EUR/USD’s downward push might slow somewhat, but without a break above the 1.2231 plane, a downbeat outlook remains.

EUR/USD Monthly Chart

EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Chart crated with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

