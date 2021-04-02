News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
S&P 500 Futures Climb, EUR/USD Whipsaws as NFPs Surge 916K
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
Wall Street
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
Gold
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Gold Prices May Turn Lower as US Payrolls Data Stokes Reflation Bets
GBP/USD
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
USD/JPY
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?
S&P 500 Futures Climb, EUR/USD Whipsaws as NFPs Surge 916K

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

NONFARM PAYROLLS DATA SMASHES FORECAST, MARKET REACTION MUTED AMID LOW LIQUIDITY

  • US Nonfarm Payrolls for March showed 916K jobs added and unemployment steady at 6%
  • S&P 500 Index futures are reacting positively to the stronger-than-expected NFP report
  • EUR/USD price action is rather muted due to low liquidity caused by Good Friday holiday
For those of us still on the desk today during Good Friday holiday, the release of monthly nonfarm payrolls just crossed market wires. The NFP report for March came in much better-than-expected as the headline figure showed 916,000 job gains. This compares to the consensus forecast looking for an increase of 647,000 according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The US unemployment rate held steady at 6%, though average hourly earnings did tick lower from 5.2% to 4.2%. The NFP report noted that 280,000 jobs were added in the leisure and hospitality segment as pandemic-related restrictions ease and covid vaccines are administered. Labor force participation was little changed at 61.5%.

S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES PRICE CHART WITH EUR/USD OVERLAID: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (02 APRIL 2021 INTRADAY)

S&P 500 Index Futures Price Chart EURUSD Reaction to March 2021 Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

S&P 500 Index futures spiked higher in immediate reaction to the nonfarm payrolls data release. EUR/USD price action saw a bit of volatility as well, but it seems as though US Dollar strength will prevail as the major currency pair oscillates lower. It is worth noting that market reactions to the latest NFP report have been largely muted due to a lack of liquidity with most of the world on holiday for Good Friday. That said, the solid NFP report looks to underscore the relative outperformance of the American economy, which looks to be supportive of the S&P 500 and US Dollar over the weekend and into next week once liquidity returns.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

