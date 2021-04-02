News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
S&P 500 Futures Climb, EUR/USD Whipsaws as NFPs Surge 916K
2021-04-02 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
A Critical S&P 500 Break Before the Holiday Weekend, Are Trends Ahead?
2021-04-02 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sRTYO5cOA7
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2KHAcKaIlQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ntzjGxtZZ7
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/heGFuwe7aC
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.00% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% France 40: 0.00% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/n2iK8cwTYo
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nKTb1Q3YLU
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/pj1UXo1Mg9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Z3o8snarqD
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.51% US 500: 0.45% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: 0.00% France 40: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Nngjw8xH8p
  • St. Louis Fed Real GDP Nowcast model sees US Q1 GDP at 10.4%. $USD #Fed
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook Remains Clouded

Gold has been declining since August 2020, and has yet to show any real signs of life. That could change in Q2, but it may not provide any longer-term directional cues as the push-pull battle continues. A big picture bull-flag remains in the works. However, the pattern is losing its luster. To see the flag shape up a rally is needed soon towards the top-side trend-line of the formation.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Download the full Gold 2Q forecast
Get My Guide

A rally to the upper threshold of the pattern will only keep it in play. For a broader advance to commence a break above the top-side line and into the 1900s is needed. Could we get that in Q2? Anything is possible, but it doesn’t appear to be as likely a scenario at this time.

On the downside, there is a lower trend-line (it makes up the lower part of the would-be bull-flag) that may continue to be a source of support. But if price continues to fall much further from here the integrity of the bull-flag diminishes quickly.

All-in-all, the broader technical outlook is in limbo with a downward bias at the moment. Gold is in a difficult spot right now and some work is needed if it is to turn its bearish course back to bullish.

Gold Weekly Chart (Diminishing Bull-flag)

Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CAD Weakness: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
EUR/CAD Weakness: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-02 19:30:00
USD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
USD Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-02 17:30:00
EUR/JPY Reversal Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
EUR/JPY Reversal Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-02 16:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish