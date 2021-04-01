News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low
2021-04-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 22:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3nBHeO99HB
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.17% Gold: 1.27% Oil - US Crude: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6X7o7GwmNX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.01%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.17%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uvfeWMsrJv
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.56% France 40: 0.54% Germany 30: 0.48% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xDj981x244
  • Only 10 minutes left until the US close and not much relent from the $SPX. Bulls will be in a pretty good position to start next week
  • The price of gold appears to be breaking out of the downward trend from earlier this year after defending the March low ($1677). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/AIIrKDoIxp https://t.co/Qmfx6YdDVh
  • Mexican #Peso Outlook: $USDMXN Plummets into Support– Bears Face #NFP - https://t.co/pZZrgXk5Nc https://t.co/PIVCoZ2qTm
  • The South African Rand (ZAR) has recently traded within a well-defined range against its major counterparts. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/I61lBpYugp https://t.co/tnMAmwGhLK
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.88% Gold: 1.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WlvWq0R0QJ
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost

Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CRUDE OIL PRICE ACTION RESILIENT DESPITE OPEC+ PLANS TO GRADUALLY INCREASE SUPPLY, TECHNICAL RESISTANCE IN FOCUS

Crude oil showed quite a bit of resilience throughout Thursday’s trading session. The commodity climbed 3% to trade back above $61.00/bbl despite news that OPEC+ will gradually increase crude oil output. Saudi Arabia plans to unwind its voluntary 1M/bpd supply cut by boosting production 250K/bpd in May, 350K/bpd in June, and 400K/bpd in July.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

The rest of OPEC+ will raise output by 350K/bpd in May and June while accelerating output another 450K/bpd in July. Crude oil prices took this development in stride as OPEC+ noted that its decision was a conservative measure that can be tweaked at its next meeting. The Saudi Energy Minister noted that the oil cartel will continue to be mindful of how the market may react, and added that OPEC+ can still adjust supply by 500K/bpd in either direction.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (05 NOV 2020 TO 01 APR 2021)

Crude Oil Price Chart Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

As highlighted in our weekly technical forecast, crude oil has drifted broadly sideways over recent trading sessions. This follows a healthy correction from its 08 March swing high near $68.00/bbl. The price of oil continues to find support provided by the bullish 50-day simple moving average, however, and could attempting to turn back higher.

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 0% -2%
Weekly -20% 27% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Failing to hold this area of buoyancy brings month-to-date lows and the bottom Bollinger Band into focus before the 100-day simple moving average is considered. Eclipsing the negatively-sloped trendline extended through the recent string of lower highs, which is also underpinned by the 20-day simple moving average, might coincide with a bullish MACD indicator and move toward year-to-date highs.

Keep Reading – 8 Surprising Crude Oil Facts Every Trader Should Know

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups
2021-04-01 15:21:00
March ISM Manufacturing PMI Hits Highest Level Since 1983, USD Rotates Higher
March ISM Manufacturing PMI Hits Highest Level Since 1983, USD Rotates Higher
2021-04-01 14:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
USD/CAD Price: Waiting on OPEC+ for Further Guidance
USD/CAD Price: Waiting on OPEC+ for Further Guidance
2021-04-01 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude