News
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
USD/CAD Price: Waiting on OPEC+ for Further Guidance

USD/CAD Price: Waiting on OPEC+ for Further Guidance

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Price, News, and Analysis:

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

USD/CAD continues its longer-term downtrend with the Loonie one of only a handful of currencies able to better a resurgent US dollar. The year-long sell-off from the mid1.40s is starting to slow down with the pair now in the middle of a four-month range between 1.2360 and 1.2950 and it will require a strong driver to break out of this zone in the short- to medium-term.

This week’s OPEC+ meeting is expected to see current output levels left untouched due to the ongoing spread of covid-19 and the knock-on effect on the global economy. On Thursday, OPEC+ revised down oil demand estimates from 5.9 million bpd to 5.6 million bpd, noting ‘a rising number of confirmed Covid-19 infections globally’ with lockdown measures increased and reimposed ’in many regions’. OPEC will look to further run down oil supplies before the next meeting in May, giving the cartel time to see the effectiveness of the new pandemic measures. This should anchor the price of oil for the next month, bolstering the Canadian dollar.

In the short-term, USD/CAD will be looking to break out of a 20- and 50-day sma pincer movement with the pair stuck between the two for the last week. The 20-dsma is currently acting as support around 1.2534 while the 50-dsma is at 1.2621, leaving the pair stuck in a narrow range. The downtrend currently remains in place with a number of lower highs on the chart since early 2020, while a break below 1.2365 is needed to make a new lower low to confirm ongoing weakness.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USD/CAD Price: Waiting on OPEC+ for Further Guidance
USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 24% 8%
Weekly -2% 25% 8%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 56.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.30 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish