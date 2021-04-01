News & Analysis at your fingertips.

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Rand Price Outlook:

The South African Rand (ZAR) has recently traded within a well-defined range against its major counterparts, largely buoyed by US Dollar weakness and an increase in the demand for major commodities, primarily Platinum and Gold.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

However, South Africa’s economic outlook remains a controversial topic as credit rating agencies continue to scrutinize the Emerging Market (EM), maintaining a relatively pessimistic view. Despite reporting a budget surplus, rating agency Standard & Poor (S&P) has expressed concerns over SA’s exorbitant levels of government debt, indicating that South Africa may face further downgrades in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the largest economy in Africa continues to face established obstacles that have been exacerbated by the Coronavirus pandemic, which continues to hinder prospects of an economic recovery.

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

USD/ZAR price action continues to be held to ransom by the 8-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) whilst key Fibonacci retracement levels continue to provide support and resistance for the pair.

For now, prices continue to trade within a well-defined range (between 14.37 and 15.55), formed by the 76.4% and 100% retracement level of the 2020 – 2021 move. However, the 15.00 psychological level has recently provided additional resistance for the bulls with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintaining a natural stance

.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Although the downward trajectory currently prevails, Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report (NFP), combined with President Joe Biden’s detailed additional $2 trillion infrastructure plans may induce volatility, with the US Dollar remains the primary catalyst for the volatile Rand.

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups

DailyFX Economic Calendar

GBP/ZAR Technical Analysis

After breaking through trendline support, bears continue to drive prices lower, eager to break through the next level of support, currently residing at 20.03, the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 move.

Currently, GBP/ZAR price action remains below the 8-period EMA, with an RSI reading of 36 suggestive that the pair may be poised to test oversold territory should downward pressure persist.

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using IG Charts

EUR/ZAR Technical Analysis

Europe’s vaccine rollout program has faced its own challenges, resulting in the reimplementation of fresh lockdown measures, allowing EUR/ZAR bears to drive prices below the descending triangle and towards the current support level, holding at 17.00.

Concurrently, the RSI has fallen to the 30 mark, a possible indication that the pair may soon be entering into oversold territory.

EUR/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR,EUR/ZAR Price Setups

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

