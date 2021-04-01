News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
News
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Further Downside Opens Up As YTD Low Gives Way
  • AUD/NZD | Pulling Back as Kiwi Regains its Poise

AUD/USD | Further Downside Opens Up As YTD Low Gives Way

Month and quarter end rebalancing flows passed by without causing too much volatility, nonetheless it did provide AUD/USD with a modest bid. However, gains were short-lived with the pair back below 0.76 and softer than expected trade data prompting a break below the YTD (0.7562). In turn, having posted fresh 2021 lows the close will be important, in which a close below 0.7562 opens the door towards the 0.7500 handle. Meanwhile, on the topside, any recoveries are likely to be capped by the 100DMA situated at 0.7632. That said, with Q2 now upon us, I favour AUD weakness vs CAD, in which the latter is likely to be benefit from the US fiscal impulse, while a comparatively more hawkish BoC bodes well for the Loonie.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

Moving Average (MA) Explained for Traders

AUD/NZD | Pulling Back as Kiwi Regains its Poise

Failure to maintain a foothold above the 1.09 handle has seen AUD/NZD once again drifting lower as the Kiwi regains some poise after its recent capitulation. The cross is starting to trade at relatively rich levels compared to 10yr spreads and thus could see AUD/NZD extend its pullback. What’s more, the latest uptick in AUD/NZD had not been confirmed by the RSI, showing a bearish divergence. As it stands, the cross is currently testing support at 1.0830-45, while further support comes in at 1.08 (61.% Fib retracement). On the upside, resistance is situated at 1.0950 and 1.10. Going forward, I am biased for AUD/NZD to extend its pullback and would reassess view should the cross close above 1.10.

AUD/NZD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Justin McQueen
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

