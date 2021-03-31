News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at March Low Arrives Ahead of Seasonally Strong April - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-31 18:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
USD/JPY Rally Eyes March High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2021-03-31 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package -via @DailyFX $DXY turning slightly lower while traders digest President Joe Biden's $2-trillion infrastructure spending plan, but will the $USD regain lost ground? Link to my latest take: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/31/us-dollar-softens-as-biden-proposes-2-trillion-spending-package.html https://t.co/3aQoNGTkwL
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Manufacturing Index (MAR) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 58.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-31
  • They mentioned this in the leak yesterday, but we'll see how the market's absorb this in profit forecasting tomorrow. Stimulus windfall shifting to paying taxes will be a bit of whiplash for them, but paying down the massive debt load has to start sometime... https://t.co/vrAy0CIQJe
  • President Biden: Corporate tax rate will be raised to 28% $USD
  • A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD turning from monthly-open resistance at 1733 into the start of the week- near-term bearish invalidation now lowered to the March high-close at 1745. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/b1vTzblCDk https://t.co/q6SGbfzPMN
  • President Biden: No household making under $400,000 per year will see an increase in federal income taxes
  • President Biden - Plan would reduce the cost of internet access - Employment strategy would strengthen US competitiveness in chips, biotech, and energy
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ujqkK0mKIU
  • President Biden: - Plan focuses on rebuilding roads, bridges, public infrastructure - This is a once in a generation investment
  • Both SPACs and hedge funds draw the gaze of regulators today. No more driving 100 mph without seatbelts on
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package

US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR WEAKENS SLIGHTLY AS PRESIDENT BIDEN REVEALS $2-TRILLION INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PACKAGE

Advertisement

The US Dollar softened a bit across major currency pairs throughout most of Wednesday’s session, but the Greenback erased initial weakness as trading progressed. This left the broader DXY Index little changed with US Dollar strength against the Yen offsetting weakness versus the Pound. EUR/USD price action whipsawed lower to finish flat on the day with US outperformance likely reinforced by France entering a month-long nationwide lockdown. Not to mention, the US Dollar could also be reacting to firming Treasury yields as the ten-year contends with 175-basis points. This likely comes on the heels of President Joe Biden unveiling $2-trillion in government spending plans on infrastructure.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

New infrastructure investments are said to be allocated over an eight-year period, which will target transportation, broadband internet access, manufacturing, elderly care, and clean energy. To help pay for the infrastructure spending, President Biden proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28%. Biden also said that the it will have two parts: the American jobs and American families plan. The second half of his plan will be announced in a few weeks.

Follow our coverage of breaking headlines with DailyFX Real Time News!

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART WITH TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (31 MAR 2021 INTRADAY)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar with Ten-Year Treasury Yield Overlaid Reaction to Biden Infrastructure Spending Package

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The US Dollar was little changed in immediate reaction to President Biden speaking on his infrastructure spending package, though the broader DXY Index did dip slightly. While Biden’s speech is crossing market wires after the close on Wall Street, which is typically a period of low liquidity, the infrastructure spending plan announcement was expected and largely priced in. Looking ahead, US Dollar volatility could accelerate around upcoming employment data due with jobless claims and nonfarm payrolls scheduled for release this Thursday and Friday respectively at 12:30 GMT.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Creeps Toward 4000 Mark, Can it Break Higher?
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Creeps Toward 4000 Mark, Can it Break Higher?
2021-03-31 19:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Poised for Fresh Highs or Major Reversal?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Poised for Fresh Highs or Major Reversal?
2021-03-31 15:47:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY & EUR/CHF Tech Set-Ups
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY & EUR/CHF Tech Set-Ups
2021-03-31 12:44:00
Gold Prices Remain Weak, Silver Prices Break Key Technical Level
Gold Prices Remain Weak, Silver Prices Break Key Technical Level
2021-03-31 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR