Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Poised for Fresh Highs or Major Reversal?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Poised for Fresh Highs or Major Reversal?

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast:

  • Bitcoin regulatory concerns come under rigorous scrutiny
  • BTC/USD poised for fresh high?
  • Rising Channel keeps bulls and bears at bay, for now
Bitcoin prices remain under rigorous scrutiny by global regulators who continue to warn investors about the inherent risks pertaining to major cryptocurrencies. However, despite rising contention between Bitcoin enthusiasts and Central Banks, BTC/USD bulls remain optimistic as key market players continue to express interest in adopting the virtual currency as an alternative method of payment.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Meanwhile, the anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies has been met with opposing views as fraudulent activity remains a primary concern for Central Banks worldwide, raising speculation that more stringent regulations and tighter restrictions may be implemented in the foreseeable future.

Bitcoin in Focus as CFTC Issues $572 Million Fine for Crypto Ponzi Scheme

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After peaking at an all-time high of $61,760 earlier this month, prices temporarily retraced to critical support, before upward momentum prevailed. But after breaking above prior resistance of $54,527, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the March 2021 major move, prices surged once again, with the formation of an ascending channel suggestive that BTC/USD may be poised for a new high while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart remains above 70, with Divergence indicating that the upward trend may be losing momentum.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Poised for Fresh Highs or Major Reversal?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

With regards to the more imminent move, earlier today, Bitcoin prices temporarily fell below trendline support before bulls were able to recover, pushing price action back within the confluent zone, formed by the boundaries of the rising channel. Meanwhile the 8-period Exponential Moving Average currently continues to provide additional support while the RSI remains within range.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 4 Hour Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Poised for Fresh Highs or Major Reversal?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

