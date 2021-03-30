S&P 500 Forecast: Index Creeps Toward 4000 Mark, Can it Break Higher?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Towards 1.17- Bear March into April
2021-03-30 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
2021-03-30 14:30:00
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY Maintaining Uptrend; GBP/USD Setback Deepens; EUR/GBP Bearish Breakout Nears
2021-03-30 16:55:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-30 18:13:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (MAR) Actual: 89 Previous: 82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/p8DQBvZoWw
  • The US Dollar is on pace to put in another strong session as Treasury yields pivot higher. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/hrdOGdjXWv https://t.co/4HI95a7BMQ
  • *Reminder: Mid-week Strategy Webinar with IG tomorrow morning at 13:30GMT (9:30am EST) on DailyFX! https://t.co/8SFBJxNZrA
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (MAR) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 82 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • API Data Release: #Crude +3.910M #Cushing +0.904M #Gasoline -6.012M #Distillate +2.595M #OOTT #Oil $CL_F
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.26% Gold: -1.70% Silver: -2.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rUKsBcKxIe
  • At first glance, there’s no clear direction across the GBP-complex, with each of the major GBP-crosses telling a different story. Get your $GBP market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/zs6L8KjwlR https://t.co/J1GYrPHN2P
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.95%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ohXnin9qlN
  • Poll: The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq 100 were all down modestly despite the strong data (consumer confidence) and some early insight into tomorrow's infrastructure stimulus announcement. Which of these themes is currently exerting the most influence over the markets?
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Creeps Toward 4000 Mark, Can it Break Higher?

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Creeps Toward 4000 Mark, Can it Break Higher?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

S&P 500 Price Outlook:

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Creeps Toward 4000 Mark, Can it Break Higher?

The S&P 500 is mere points away from breaking the 4,000 mark for the first time in history, an event that would be quite significant given recent market turbulence. The unraveling of Bill Hwang’s Archegos family office saw some stocks crash as risky leveraged bets were unwound and financial institutions were left to foot the bill.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Despite growing instances of financial instability, the broader S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices trade around all-time highs as the Nasdaq 100 negotiates the ongoing reflation trade. With sentiment intact ahead of Friday’s non-farm payrolls report and further insight on President Biden’s infrastructure plan, the S&P 500 may extend higher if it can break 4,000 once and for all.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (November 2020 – March 2021)

S&P 500 price chart

To that end, resistance is incredibly sparse aside from the 4,000 mark which commands respect purely from a psychological standpoint. That said, psychological levels, particularly those situated at a round number, exist for a reason as they can often denote an area where targets or stops are set that can see price accelerate or stall upon approach. Either way, the level serves as a nearby “line in the sand” to the topside that could open the door to an extension higher should bulls break above.

S&P 500 price chart and sentiment data

With that in mind, IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders are overwhelming net-short the S&P 500 with a drastic decline in long exposure just last week. Prior shifts in retail exposure to that degree, like early January and early February, saw a subsequent surge in the index although past performance is not indicative of future results. Since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, IGCS data might suggest the S&P 500 could push higher.

S&P 500 price and seasonality

Further still, there is seasonality to consider as April is historically one of the months in which the S&P 500 performs best. In the last 30 years specifically, it boasts the best monthly performance on average. Nevertheless, the week is filled with event risk and liquidity may dry up ahead of the trading holiday this Friday. Thus while there are reasons to be bullish, patience might be rewarded until after the looming event risk has passed.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 31
( 15:03 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
Nasdaq Price Outlook: Stocks Unfazed by Robust Consumer Confidence
2021-03-30 14:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fresh Highs for USD/JPY as U.S. Dollar Advances
Japanese Yen Outlook: Fresh Highs for USD/JPY as U.S. Dollar Advances
2021-03-30 12:30:00
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive, USD Strengthens But Stocks Climb Too | Webinar
2021-03-30 11:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch for OPEC
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch for OPEC
2021-03-30 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish