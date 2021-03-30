News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
2021-03-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Please join @MartinSEssex at 6:30 EST/11:30 GMT for a webinar on trader sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/hjiuZ6zkNt
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/951LCGrw4X
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/94GX2Q1CCx
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my market sentiment webinar with my look at the charts, the calendar, retail trader positioning and more. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (MAR) Actual: 101 Expected: 96 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (MAR) Actual: 2 Expected: 0 Previous: -3.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (MAR) Actual: -10.8 Expected: -10.8 Previous: -14.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Economic Sentiment (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 96 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Sentiment (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0 Previous: -3.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Final (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -10.8 Previous: -14.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold price probing sub-$1,700/oz.
  • US 10 years now yield 1.77%, a new 14-month high.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the DailyFXCalendar

The price of gold is falling sharply and threatening to take out $1,700/oz in the near-term as US Treasury yields continue to move higher. The closely watched benchmark 10-year now offers 1.77%, a 14-month high, and the likelihood is that US bond yields will go even higher over the next few months with expectations of 2% already being baked into the market. US President Biden is expected to unveil his ‘Build Back Better’ infrastructure plans this week, with the market expecting fresh spending of up to USD3 trillion to re-boot the US economy. With growth and inflation expectations both on the rise, gold will continue to probe lower levels.

US Treasury 10-Year Yields Daily Price Chart

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High

The US dollar continues to gain strength and is now back above 93.00 and heading even higher. The daily chart suggests little in the way of resistance until a pair of prior highs at 94.31 and 94.80 come into view. The 20-day sma has now broken through the 200-day sma adding to the current bullish greenback sentiment.

US Dollar Price Outlook: US Dollar Rally Driving USD/JPY to Fresh Multi-Month Highs

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High

The daily gold chart reveals potential support off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,689/oz. ahead of the recent multi-month low and prior support between $1,670/oz. and $1,676/oz. Below here support becomes harder to identify before $1,611/oz. and $1,600/oz. come into play. The clean break and open below the 20-day simple moving average adds to the negative sentiment in the gold space.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

Gold Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – March 30, 2021)

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -4% -1%
Weekly -2% -22% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Client sentiment data show 85.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.69 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.83% higher than yesterday and 0.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.63% lower than yesterday and 21.46% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Sets Record High as Positive Momentum Consolidates
DAX 30 Sets Record High as Positive Momentum Consolidates
2021-03-30 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist
2021-03-30 08:00:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
2021-03-30 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos
2021-03-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish