Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
2021-03-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Please join @MartinSEssex at 6:30 EST/11:30 GMT for a webinar on trader sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/hjiuZ6zkNt
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/951LCGrw4X
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/94GX2Q1CCx
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my market sentiment webinar with my look at the charts, the calendar, retail trader positioning and more. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (MAR) Actual: 101 Expected: 96 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (MAR) Actual: 2 Expected: 0 Previous: -3.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (MAR) Actual: -10.8 Expected: -10.8 Previous: -14.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Economic Sentiment (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 96 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Sentiment (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0 Previous: -3.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Final (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -10.8 Previous: -14.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue

Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices fell as the US Dollar climbed, extending its downward trajectory
  • Real yields rose on US infrastructure plan, weighing on bullion prices
  • The world’s largest bullion ETF saw continuous outflows as investors turned to riskier assets
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold prices retreated for a second day as the US Dollar (DXY) index remained elevated alongside longer-term Treasury yields, potentially paving the way for further losses. Gold prices plunged more than 1% on Monday as hedge fund Archegos’ $20 billion forced liquidation sparked risk-off sentiment and sent the haven-linked US Dollar higher. The DXY US Dollar Index climbed to a four-and-half month high of 92.90, exerting downward pressure on precious metal prices. Silver lost 1.6%, platinum retreated 0.93%, and palladium plunged 5.2% on Monday and extended lower during Tuesday’s APAC session.

Looking ahead, Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report will be closely scrutinized by gold traders as the figure may lead to higher volatility in both currency and precious metal markets. The market foresees 655k new jobs added to the labor market in March as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. A stronger-than-expected reading is likely to strengthen the growth outlook and hint at a faster pace of Fed rate hikes, potentially leading to a stronger US Dollar. Under this scenario, gold prices are likely to weaken further. The opposite may happen if the data disappoints. The DXY US Dollar index displays a negative relationship with gold prices, with their past 12-month correlation coefficient standing at -0.58.

Gold vs. DXY US Dollar Index – 12 Months

Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will reveal a massive $3-4 trillion infrastructure and job-creating proposal this Wednesday. This has strengthened reflation optimism and led market to believe that more government bonds will be issued to fund fiscal spending in the future. As a result, the 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.744% - a 14-month high. The US real yield (nominal yield – inflation), represented by 10-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities, rose to -0.62% from -0.66% a day ago.

Rising yields may continue to weigh on precious metal prices as the opportunity cost of holding them rises. Real yields exhibit a historically negative correlation with gold, with their 12-month correlation coefficient standing at -0.86.

Gold Prices vs. 10-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Security

Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The world’s largest gold ETF - SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) – saw continuous net capital outflows over the past few months. The number of GLD shares outstanding declined to 355.9 million on March 29th from a recent high of 407.1 million observed on January 4th, marking 51.2 million shares of net outflow over three months. Gold prices have fallen by 11.8% during the same period, suggesting that capital was fleeing from the yellow metal into riskier assets looking for yield and growth. Gold prices and the number of outstanding GLD shares have exhibited a strong positive correlation of 0.89 over the past 12 months (chart below).

Gold Price vs. GLD ETF Shares Outstanding – 12 Months

Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, gold prices broke decisively below a minor Ascending Channel” on Monday, suggesting that near-term trend has likely turned bearish (chart below). Near-term momentum has flipped downward as the MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover. Breaking below a psychological support level of US$ 1,700 would likely intensify near-term selling pressure and bring the next support level of US$ 1,676 (previous low) into fucus. The overall trend remains bearish-biased as suggested by downward-sloped moving averages.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -4% -1%
Weekly -2% -22% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment indicates that 85% of retail traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.66. The number of traders net-long is 5% higher than yesterday and 1% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10% lower than yesterday and 21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are leaning heavily to the long side suggests that gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a strong gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

{{GUIDE|BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING }}

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Sets Record High as Positive Momentum Consolidates
DAX 30 Sets Record High as Positive Momentum Consolidates
2021-03-30 09:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist
2021-03-30 08:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos
2021-03-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish