Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
2021-03-30 01:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bears Emerge as XAU/USD Plunges- GLD Levels
2021-03-29 18:00:00
2021-03-29 18:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
2021-03-29 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
More View more
  • It is an unusual time for the $SPX to struggle for traction starting from a record high and with hope for infrastructure money ahead. Meanwhile $EURUSD has worked its way into a tight range with a 13-month low 5-day ATR. My outlook for Tuesday: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/03/30/SP-500-Teases-4000-With-Infrastructure-Ahead-Archegos-Fallout-Troubling.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/yawXzPbUNl
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says cutting rates will be easier with new lending facility - BBG $USDJPY
  • US and Japan summit meeting scheduled for April 9 - Kyodo via BBG $USDJPY
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/aEmNIrd6LO
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/b1N0e1Wy5r
  • Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/30/Bitcoin-BTC-Ethereum-ETH-Forecast-Cryptos-Gearing-Up-to-Gain-Ground.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #BTC #Ethereum #ETH #Bitcoin https://t.co/n6EutjLmqK
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.47% Silver: -0.03% Gold: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OogoDZvOxV
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/80gHs2ePrf
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.05%) S&P 500 (-0.04%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.11%) [delayed] -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.01%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 84.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/30bZ8tXslG
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Ethereum, ETH/USD, Visa – Talking Points:

  • Visa’s introduction of a stable coin back by USD to settle transactions may buoy cryptocurrencies prices in the near term.
  • Bitcoin eyeing a push to challenge the yearly high after breaching key resistance.
  • Ethereum gearing up to extend recent gains as prices coil up in a Symmetrical Triangle pattern.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

As mentioned in previous reports, the gradual adoption of Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, by several well-known financial institutions and companies has painted a rather bullish longer-term outlook for the digital asset space. Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and has begun accepting the popular cryptocurrency as a form of payment, while Bank of New York Mellon stated that it would treat the anti-fiat asset the same as any other financial asset. Mastercard also committed to integrate BTC into its payment networks.

Visa is the latest multinational to embrace blockchain technology, with the company announcing its payments network will utilize a stable coin backed by US Dollars to settle transactions over Ethereum. This move may fuel the fire needed for both Bitcoin and Ethereum to climb to fresh record highs in the coming weeks. Here are the key technical levels to watch for both cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart – Eyeing Push to Fresh Yearly Highs

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Bitcoin prices have meandered lower since storming to a fresh record high on March 14 (61699), sliding just under 18% and closing back below the 34-day EMA (53408) for the first time since late-January.

Yet, recent price action suggests that a push to fresh yearly highs may be on the cards, as buyers push the popular cryptocurrency back above all three short-term moving averages – 8-, 21-, and 34-EMA.

Indeed, with the RSI climbing back above its neutral midpoint, and a bullish crossover taking shape on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the upside.

A daily close above 61.8% Fibonacci resistance (61298) is required to signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and clear a path for price to challenge the landmark 65,000 mark. Clearing that convincingly brings the 70,000 and 100% Fibonacci (72503) into the crosshairs.

Alternatively, if BTC fails to pierce 58,000, a more extensive correction may be at hand. However, this seems relatively unlikely given the multitude of bullish technical signals being displayed.

BTC (BTC) 4-Hour Chart – Descending Channel Breach Hints at Further Gains

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Zooming into the four-hour chart bolsters the bullish outlook depicted on the daily timeframe, as prices penetrate Descending Channel resistance and the 56,000 mark.

The RSI eyeing a push into overbought territory, in tandem with the MACD clambering back into positive territory, may intensify buying pressure in the near term.

Remaining constructively positioned above the 8-EMA (57010) paves the way for BTC to make a run at the yearly high (61699).

However, slipping back below moving average support could trigger a short-term pullback to psychological support at 55,000.

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Chart – Symmetrical Triangle in Play

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

In a similar fashion to its more popular digital counterpart, Ethereum has also tracked sideways since rising to a fresh all-time high in mid-February (2036).

However, a break higher appears at hand, as prices surge back above all six moving averages and eye a test of Symmetrical Triangle resistance.

A break above that would probably generate an impulsive push to challenge the yearly high, with the Symmetrical Triangle’s implied measured move hinting that Ethereum could soar to probe the 2900 mark.

That being said, further consolidation is likely if triangle resistance and the monthly high (1943) successfully neutralize buying pressure.

Ethereum (ETH) 4-Hour Chart – Penetration of Range Resistance Positive for Bulls

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Forecast: Visa Adoption to Buoy Cryptos

Chart prepared by Daniel Moss, created with Tradingview

Once again, scrolling into the short-term timeframe reinforces the positive outlook painted on the daily chart, with the break above range resistance at 1720 – 1738 paving the way for ETH to challenge confluent resistance at the triangle downtrend and March 10 high (1879).

That being said, a short-term pullback to the sentiment-defining 200-MA (1762) seems in the offing, given the influx of selling pressure at 1840. Nevertheless, if price remains constructively positioned above 1750, a more extended topside push looks likely.

A convincing break above 1880 needed to validate the breach of Symmetrical Triangle resistance and carve a path for price to challenge the yearly high (2037).

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum