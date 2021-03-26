News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
2021-03-26 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
2021-03-25 22:00:00
2021-03-25 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushes Higher, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Month Lows
2021-03-26 09:00:00
2021-03-26 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
2021-03-24 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
2021-03-22 15:10:00
US Dollar Outlook: PCE Muted, Has King USD Returned?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, PCE Price Analysis & News

  • Roughly In-Line PCE Sees Muted Action
  • Has King USD Returned?

PCE RECAP: With economic data currently playing second-fiddle to driving markets in the very near-term as we approach the month/quarter-end. The PCE data had been met with a relatively muted reaction, the monthly core PCE reading rose 0.1%, taking the yearly rate to 1.4% and thus slightly missing expectations of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the headline figure rose 0.2% on the month with the yearly rate at 1.6%. Going forward, it has been well documented that inflation risks are tilted to the upside, largely on the premise of base effects, the question is whether this is merely a transient spike or a more meaningful surge.

Core PCE & PCE

Source: Refinitiv

How to Trade After a News Release

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Outlook: PCE Muted, Has King USD Returned?

Has King USD Returned?

The US Dollar has made a key technical break with the crossover of its 200DMA and indicator that has not been traded above since May. While an unwind of crowded short positioning has aided the greenback, alongside US growth forecasts and yield differentials remaining USD positive, the question being asked is whether we are heading for another period of US exceptionalism, particularly as Europe head towards a third Covid wave. In the short run, as I mentioned earlier, rebalancing flows are likely to be USD positive heading into month/quarter-end. Regarding the medium-term outlook, unlike in 2018, the US is not waging a trade war with China, while the Federal Reserve’s average inflation targeting sees the Fed remaining dovish for the time being with June being the key decider for Fed policy as dot plots are once again revised.

US Dollar Outlook: PCE Muted, Has King USD Returned?

Source: Refinitiv

US Dollar Bounces From Extreme Oversold Conditions

US Dollar Outlook: PCE Muted, Has King USD Returned?

