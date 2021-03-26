News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC JMMC Meeting amid Rise in US Supply
2021-03-26 14:00:00
2021-03-26 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, ASX 200 Higher as the Fed Lifts Bank Dividend Restrictions
2021-03-26 01:30:00
2021-03-26 01:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Look Past Suez Canal Blockage, Gold May Rise on US PCE Data
2021-03-26 06:00:00
2021-03-26 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at the Mercy of US Dollar Strength
2021-03-25 22:00:00
2021-03-25 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?
2021-03-26 16:00:00
2021-03-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushes Higher, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Month Lows
2021-03-26 09:00:00
2021-03-26 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
2021-03-22 15:10:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • EUR/GBP Range Break Nearing
  • GBP/USD Seasonality Signals Strong April Ahead
  • GBP/JPY Upside Risks Amid Month/Quarter-End Flows

A relatively constructive close to the week for the Pound with cable trading at within close vicinity to the 1.38 handle. The slew of UK data throughout the week has had a somewhat limited impact on price action. Softer CPI is likely to reverse higher in the months ahead, which has been well-documented, strong UK flash PMIs for March was not entirely surprising given the UK’s roadmap to normalisation being laid out, while retail sales are also expected to bounce strongly as non-essential retail re-opens. That said, for much of this and for the first half of next week the focus has and will be on month/quarter end flows for G10 FX.

EUR/GBP Range Break Nearing

The modest bid in cable has been in part a by-product of some cross-related EUR/GBP selling with the 0.8540-0.8640 remaining well respected. In turn, with the cross yet again rejecting the range top, to trade at range lows, focus will be on whether we can finally see a clean break next week. The fundamentals continue to signal that EUR/GBP remains tilted to the downside with Europe heading towards a third Covid wave with most of the region extending restrictive measures, while the UK have set the roadmap for normalisation.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?

Source: Refinitiv

Although, I must admit until yesterday, I had been cautious on expecting further downside in recent weeks, given that the cross had been in oversold territory, while the RSI had also posted a bullish divergence. However, with the RSI failing at 50 and the now out of oversold conditions, there is more room to expect near term direction, alongside this we are also heading towards a seasonally strong month for GBP as seen below.

GBP/USD Seasonality Signals Strong April Ahead

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?

GBP/JPY Upside Risks Amid Month/Quarter-End Flows

Another GBP cross that tends to peak my interest around this time of the month is GBP/JPY, which typically performs pretty well on the final day of the trading month (particularly ahead of the 4pm London fix) as the table below shows. With that in mind, Japanese FY end may also provide a tailwind to exacerbate the move higher, which has been notable as we close out the week.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?

For more on month-end rebalancing, I make a note on it in “The Need to Know Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

Advertisement