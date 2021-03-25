News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
The Suez Canal and the Importance for Crude Oil Prices
2021-03-25 11:30:00
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle
2021-03-25 06:08:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Probing Key Support as Reopening Trade Unwinds
2021-03-25 07:30:00
Gold
News
GOLD Outlook: XAU/USD Sideways Consolidation Gearing Up for Breakout
2021-03-25 10:15:00
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle
2021-03-25 06:08:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin is continuing to head lower today, now around the 51,000 level. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at its lowest point in over two weeks. $BTC https://t.co/ZfV4MDEBT5
  • $EURUSD is currently trading below the 1.1800 level for the first time since November, hitting fresh multi month lows. $EUR $USD https://t.co/M815UmV2EY
  • PBOC: - A stable monetary policy has to be flexible and precise - Liquidity must be kept reasonably ample - Yuan exchange rate is generally stable $CNH $CNY
  • 🇺🇸 Corporate Profits QoQ (Q4) Actual: -3.3% Previous: 27% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • 🇺🇸 Corporate Profits QoQ (Q4) Actual: -3% Previous: 27% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • The US Dollar continues to trade at a four month high following strong prints in US economic data, with the $DXY currently trading above 92.60. Initial jobless claims fell by more than expected, QoQ Q4 GDP printed at 4.3% vs. estimates of 4.1%, and inflation remains low. $USD https://t.co/fC7lNAylGH
  • 🇺🇸 Corporate Profits QoQ (Q4) Actual: -1.4% Previous: 27.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Prices QoQ Final (Q4) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Prices QoQ Final (Q4) Actual: 1.5% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
  • 🇺🇸 GDP Price Index QoQ Final (Q4) Actual: 1.9% Expected: 2% Previous: 3.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-25
The Suez Canal and the Importance for Crude Oil Prices

Justin McQueen, Analyst

The Suez Canal and Oil Analysis - Talking Points:

  • What is the Suez Canal?
  • Why is the Suez Canal Important?
  • Impact of Current Blockade

WHAT IS THE SUEZ CANAL?

The Suez Canal is among the top chokepoints for global oil trade, other key waterways include the Strait of Hormuz. The Suez Canal is the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe, which connects the Reds Sea and Mediterranean sea.

Source: BBG

WHY IS THE SUEZ CANAL IMPORTANT?

According to the EIA, roughly 9% of total seaborne oil passes through the waterway, while Vortexa notes that the top 3 exporters of crude through the Suez Canal is Russia (546kbpd), Saudi Arabia (410kbpd) and Iraq (400kbpd), with the top 3 importers being India (490kbpd), China (420kbpd), and South Korea (380kbpd).

IMPACT OF CURRENT BLOCKADE

A skyscraper-sized container ship, Even Given (400 meters long), has become wedged sideways in the narrowest path of the Suez Canal, subsequently blocking the pathway for other vessels and tankers to pass. As such, Vortexa has estimated that as many as 10 tankers carrying 13mbpd could be affected by the traffic disruption, which in turn has provided modest support for oil prices in the face of the recent bearish trend.

BRENT CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME

Source: Refinitiv

Further reading to improve your oil trading:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

