EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) Price Outlook - Sellers Remain in Control as Support Breaks
2021-03-25 09:39:00
EURUSD Up or Down...Growth, Stimulus and Risk Trends
2021-03-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle
2021-03-25 06:08:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Probing Key Support as Reopening Trade Unwinds
2021-03-25 07:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-25 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GOLD Outlook: XAU/USD Sideways Consolidation Gearing Up for Breakout
2021-03-25 10:15:00
Gold Price Trend Points Lower, Crude Oil Rebound May Fizzle
2021-03-25 06:08:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
GOLD Outlook: XAU/USD Sideways Consolidation Gearing Up for Breakout

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • XAU/USD sideways consolidation building momentum
  • Optimistic Us economic outlook underpinning USD performance
  • Third-wave concerns appealing to gold’s safe-haven features
Gold prices have been trading in a narrow range since they marked a 9-month low on the 8th of March, with attempts to push higher being weakened by growing interest around bond yields, which is, in turn, keeping the US Dollar supported around 4-month highs. The optimistic US economic outlook portrayed by Fed chair Jerome Powell and US Secretary Janet Yellen during their testimony to Congress is also underpinning USD performance.

US10Y, XAU/USD Daily Chart

GOLD Outlook: XAU/USD Sideways Consolidation Gearing Up for Breakout

Source: Refinitiv

But growing concerns about a possible third wave of Covid-19 are appealing to gold’s safe-haven properties and are allowing XAU/USD to drift higher, albeit with significant resistance. There is also cause for concern with regards to the vaccination rates in Europe and many underdeveloped countries, which are moving at a much slower pace than in the US or the UK, which means that economic recovery may be subdued until the slower paced countries are able to take control of the spread of the virus, allowing for international travel to resume.

XAU/USD Daily chart

GOLD Outlook: XAU/USD Sideways Consolidation Gearing Up for Breakout

The narrow trading over the last few weeks is likely to show that momentum has been building for a break in either direction. It could be that XAU/USD is in a bearish continuation pattern whereby the sideways consolidation marks a brief pause in the trend. This would be reinforced by the fact that the commodity has been unable to find enough support to push above the 1,750/55 area in the last week or so. It is also likely that further resistance will arise at the 50% Fibonacci retracement (1,762) if buyers are able to push higher, so the path higher seems pretty foggy at this point.

Alternatively, this sideways consolidation could mean that buyers are gathering momentum to attempt a new break higher, at which point I would like to see XAU/USD above 1,770 in order to consider that a price reversal is in play. Immediate support can be seen at the 20-day SMA at 1,734, which has halted bearish pressure in the last 3 sessions, followed by the 1,700 horizontal line, where sellers suffered a rejection two weeks ago.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

