Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Probes Critical Trend Support

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-03-24 19:00:00
2021-03-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
2021-03-24 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
2021-03-24 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
2021-03-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
  • The Dow (the $DIA ETF here) has struggled to mount an earnest recovery. Bounces have been swamped leaving us with larger upper wicks on the daily chart https://t.co/Qo5oBhlfEC
  • 5 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 50.9% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.52%), industrials (+0.73%) and materials (+0.69%) were among the best performers, while communication services (-1.66%) and consumer discretionary (-1.52%) trailed. https://t.co/M2OavQhNzJ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 23:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
  • Bitcoin breaking beneath trendline support Short of breaking below the late-February swing low at 43k I'd view it as constructive consolidation #Bitcoin https://t.co/CVD5wWOnP6
  • The DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40 may be vulnerable to losses given that retail investors are seemingly increasing upside exposure into them. What are key levels to watch ? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/jxxExPoA9b https://t.co/GzDdSUDSFh
  • Japanese Coast Guard says North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile - BBG
  • Brazil total Covid deaths rise above 300k - BBG
  • So are we going to start listing BTC/TSLA as an exchange rate now? If no, why not?
  • Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Probes Critical Trend Support -via @DailyFX #Bitcoin has struggled over recent trading sessions as the US Dollar strongarms $BTCUSD lower, but can key trendline support keep the cryptocurrency afloat? Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/24/bitcoin-price-outlook-btc-usd-probes-critical-trend-support.html https://t.co/Bs2HbXEooP
  • Here's a link to the recording if you missed it live this morning - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/24/Nasdaq-100-ETF-Sees-Largest-Inflow-Ever-as-Index-Wrestles-With-Losses.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Probes Critical Trend Support

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Probes Critical Trend Support

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

BITCOIN FORECAST: BTC/USD PRICE UNDER PRESSURE, TESTING SUPPORT AMID US DOLLAR STRENGTH

Bitcoin has been stumbling lower since BTC/USD notched a fresh record high above the $60,000-price level earlier this month. The popular cryptocurrency stretched another -2% lower today even in spite of Elon Musk tweeting you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin. It appears that BTC/USD price action has been under pressure largely in response to broad-based US Dollar strength. Bitcoin selling pressure over recent sessions has steered BTC/USD lower to test critical trend support. This trendline is extended through the major year-to-date swing lows notched on 27 January and 28 February.

BTC/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (19 DEC 2020 TO 24 MAR 2021)

Bitcoin Price Chart BTCUSD Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

A break of this ascending trendline could see another push by Bitcoin bears toward the psychologically-significant $50,000-price level. The positively-sloped 50-day simple moving average, as well as the lower Bollinger Band, reinforce this potential zone of technical support. Catching a bid off this technical support level could bring all-time highs back into focus. A softer US Dollar, coupled with stimulus checks trickling their way into the financial system, might help this bullish scenario materialize.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Negative divergence on the relative strength index is notable, however. So too is the short-term bearish trend underpinned by its 8-day simple moving average and recent string of lower highs. Failure to reclaim this nearside technical obstacle could coincide with more weakness for BTC/USD price action. To that end, invalidating the support level near $50,000 might see BTC/USD price action slide toward its 100-day simple moving average before bulls take a stand.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Nasdaq 100 ETF Sees Largest Inflow Ever as Index Wrestles With Losses
2021-03-24 20:45:00
Nasdaq 100 ETF Sees Largest Inflow Ever as Index Wrestles With Losses
2021-03-24 20:45:00
EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Price Outlook as Euro-Area Lockdowns Return
2021-03-24 17:30:00
EUR/CAD, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK Price Outlook as Euro-Area Lockdowns Return
2021-03-24 17:30:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
AUD, NZD Weighed Down by Risk-Off Sentiment: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Key Levels To Watch
2021-03-24 11:30:00
AUD, NZD Weighed Down by Risk-Off Sentiment: AUD/USD, NZD/USD Key Levels To Watch
2021-03-24 11:30:00
