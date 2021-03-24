Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
2021-03-23 16:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: -0.32% FTSE 100: -0.46% Germany 30: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GEneM8kNjH
  • The #HSI Hang Seng Index fell over 2% as selling intensified among tech, bank and auto sectors. Here are the performance of its top 10 constituents by market cap. https://t.co/LtP5liIHsT
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/YKBlsIlRGO
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (FEB) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $1.6B Previous: $-0.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
  • Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/24/Japanese-Yen-Forecast-AUDJPY-NZDJPY-Tumble-on-Souring-Market-Sentiment.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $JPY $AUDJPY $NZDJPY https://t.co/IKdRIZSmOP
  • Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/24/Japanese-Yen-Forecast-AUDJPY-NZDJPY-Tumble-on-Souring-Market-Sentiment.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hGYH2zy4cI
  • Tencent's Jack Ma met with Chinese anti-trust officials this month - Reuters via BBG
  • https://t.co/17lGeKqCi2
  • Hang Seng Index falls 10% from February peak - BBG $HSI
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.46% Gold: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7qbH3aXaaJ
Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, Interest Rate Differentials, Risk Aversion – Talking Points:

  • Souring risk appetite and tightening interest rate differentials have buoyed the Japanese Yen in recent days.
  • AUD/JPY eyeing a push to challenge key support at the 55-EMA.
  • NZD/JPY perched precariously above 12-month trend support. Is a downside break on the cards?
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The haven-associated Japanese Yen has been under a significant amount of pressure against its major counterparts in recent weeks, as the marked climb in sovereign bond yields put carry trades back in vogue. However, a string of renewed coronavirus restrictions in Europe has called into question the global economy’s recovery from the pandemic and directed capital flows away from risk-associated assets and into JPY.

Moreover, dovish rhetoric from several central banks – such as the ECB, BoE, RBA, and Federal Reserve – has cooled the sell-off in global debt markets and driven yields lower, as policymakers reiterate that they will continue to keep their respective monetary policy settings accommodative for the time being. This has led to the rapid unwinding of AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY long positions, as the spread between Australian and New Zealand government bonds, and JGBs, tightens significantly.

Therefore, a prolonged bout of risk aversion, and an extended move lower in Australian and New Zealand bond yields, will probably lead to further gains for the Japanese Yen. Here are the key levels to watch for AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY rates in the coming week.

Australian and New Zealand 10-year Government Bonds vs JGBs

Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

Chart created using Tradingview

AUD/JPY Daily Chart – Eyeing Mobile Support at 55-EMA

From a technical perspective, further losses look on the cards for AUD/JPY rates, as prices slice below key support at the 38.2% Fibonacci (83.06) and the 34-day exponential moving average (82.92).

With the RSI diving to its lowest levels since November 2020, and the slopes of all three short-term moving averages – 8-, 21-, and 34-period – the path of least resistance seems skewed to the downside.

A daily close below psychological support at 82.50 would probably ignite a downside push to challenge confluent support at the Rectangle consolidation pattern’s base and 55-EMA (82.00). Breaching that likely brings former resistance-turned-support at the January high (80.93) into focus.

However, the successfully neutralization of selling pressure by Rectangle support could lead to the resumption of the primary uptrend extending from the March 2020 nadir.

Ultimately a convincing surge back above the 83.00 mark is needed to carve a path for buyers to drive the exchange rate back towards the yearly high (85.45).

Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

AUD/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

IG Client Sentiment Report

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 39.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.55 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.79% lower than yesterday and 12.94% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.42% lower than yesterday and 22.95% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/JPY trading bias.

Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

NZD/JPY Daily Chart – Challenging Confluent Support

The NZD/JPY exchange rate is perched precariously above key confluent support at the 61.8% Fibonacci (75.77) and uptrend extending from the March 2020 low, after plunging 4.2% from the monthly high set on March 18 (79.14).

The development of the RSI is indicative of swelling bullish momentum, as the oscillator dives below 40 for the first time since late-October 2020.

That being said, a resumption of the primary uptrend extending from March last year is still in play, if the 12-month uptrend and range support at 75.25 – 75.50 holds firm.

A daily close back above the 55-EMA (76.32) is required to pave the way for the exchange rate to retest former support-turned-resistance at the February 26 low (76.97). Breaching that opens the door for prices to probe the yearly high (79.21).

However, collapsing below 75.25 would probably trigger further losses and bring the January low (73.65) into the crosshairs.

Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment

NZD/JPY daily chart created using Tradingview

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Fall as Markets Digest Powell & Yellen Testimony, Gamestop Earnings
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Fall as Markets Digest Powell & Yellen Testimony, Gamestop Earnings
2021-03-23 20:00:00
USD/CAD Snaps Lower, Canadian Dollar Soars as BoC Tapers Policy
USD/CAD Snaps Lower, Canadian Dollar Soars as BoC Tapers Policy
2021-03-23 17:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
NZD/JPY