British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounce on Firmer PMI Unlikely to be Maintained
2021-03-24 09:05:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.73%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 70.94%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aWlLIyYmRG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (19/MAR) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.41% Silver: 0.93% Gold: 0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/B6pv46qYry
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/lO32xCZQQV
  • Germany reportedly set to drop plan for 5-day Easter holiday lockdown
  • Ten tankers carrying 13mln barrels of crude could be affected by Suez Canal blockage so far - Vortexa
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/f1vqV2CGzW
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.29% FTSE 100: -0.29% France 40: -0.33% Germany 30: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TgcG61JuWu
  • RBA Deputy Governor Debelle - Previous wage reductions have been reversed in some jobs - Not picking any great upward wage pressure - View is that wage pressures are likely to be subdued for some time
  • Fed's Bostic says expects Fed will lift rates in H1 2023 - Sees inflation overshooting Fed's 2% goal for a while
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, UK inflation, UK PMIs, news and analysis:

  • UK inflation was lower than forecast last month, weakening GBP/USD.
  • By contrast, the flash estimates of the UK PMIs this month were all stronger than expected.
  • The Bank of England will likely look through the numbers but Sterling could still have further to fall.
Advertisement

GBP/USD at risk of further losses

UK inflation last month was weaker than analysts polled by the news agencies had predicted, with the headline year/year rate falling to 0.4% from the previous 0.7% rather than rising to the forecast 0.8%. That has weakened GBP/USD again Wednesday as the data suggest the Bank of England will continue to keep UK interest rates low for the foreseeable future.

In reality, the figures are unlikely to influence the central bank one way or the other but the weakness in GBP/USD still looks likely to persist for a while longer. Note that the pair is still in the downtrend that began on February 24 and has already taken out both the 20-day simple moving average at 1.3895 and the 50-day sma at 1.3827. Now it could well drop to the 100-day sma at 1.3617 and even to the channel support line currently at 1.3508. To the upside, the key resistance level remains at 1.40.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 9, 2020 – March 24, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Looking at the inflation data in more detail, the falls were due mostly to the biggest annual drop in clothing prices since 2009 and cheaper second-hand cars, toys and computer games. Consumer prices could well rise in the months ahead as UK economic activity picks up after the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, that’s unlikely to prompt an increase in interest rates given that the BoE will not want to snuff out a nascent economic recovery.

Latest UK inflation data

Latest UK inflation data

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

UK PMIs beat expectations

The latest UK purchasing managers’ indexes for March also missed analysts’ expectations – but to the upside. IHS Markit, which compiles the data, noted that the UK private sector returned to growth last month, led by the fastest increase in service activity since August 2020.

“The UK economy rebounded from two months of decline in March, with business activity growing at its fastest rate since last August as children returned to schools, businesses prepared for the reopening of the economy and the vaccine roll-out boosted confidence,” commented Chris Williamson, the company’s chief business economist.

Latest UK PMIs

UK PMIs.

Source: DailyFX

Sentiment data point to bearish trading bias

Meanwhile, IG client positioning data show 60.67% of traders in GBP/USD are net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.64% higher than Tuesday and 14.48% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.51% lower than Tuesday and 22.39% lower than last week.

At DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than Tuesday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -10% -4%
Weekly 8% -25% -7%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest: Buy Your Tesla With Bitcoin Tweets Elon Musk
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Latest: Buy Your Tesla With Bitcoin Tweets Elon Musk
2021-03-24 09:10:00
EUR/USD Bounce on Firmer PMI Unlikely to be Maintained
EUR/USD Bounce on Firmer PMI Unlikely to be Maintained
2021-03-24 09:05:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment
Japanese Yen Forecast: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY Tumble on Souring Market Sentiment
2021-03-24 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish