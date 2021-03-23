USD/CAD Snaps Lower, Canadian Dollar Soars as BoC Tapers Policy
CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD PIVOTS LOWER, BANK OF CANADA REMOVES EMERGENCY LIQUIDITY PROGRAMS
- USD/CAD price action pivoted lower by 40-pips in response to the latest BoC news
- Bank of Canada announces normalization of its emergency monetary policy tools
- Canadian Dollar strengthening sharply due to the BoC policy shift toward tapering
The Canadian Dollar is gaining a considerable amount of ground during Tuesday afternoon trade. USD/CAD price action just snapped 40-pips lower while CAD/JPY spiked 32-pips higher in immediate reaction to the Bank of Canada announcement just crossing market wires. The Bank of Canada just stated that it is removing its emergency lending programs, such as its term repo facility, in a move toward tapering monetary policy.
USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (22 MAR TO 23 MAR 2021)
The Bank of Canada also noted that it will not renew commercial paper, province, or corporate bond purchases. That said, the BoC conveyed that it will continue its current pace of QE at C$4-billion per week. This could be helping USD/CAD retrace a bit of its move lower. Furthermore, BoC Deputy Governor Gravelle also mentioned that scaling back bond purchases will be gradual, adding that adjusting QE won’t necessarily signal change in views on when to raise the central bank’s benchmark interest rate.
-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com
