News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
2021-03-23 07:30:00
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
News
Silver, Gold Prices Fall With Chinese Stocks as US Dollar Gains. Where to Next?
2021-03-23 06:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
2021-03-22 20:30:00
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
2021-03-23 09:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar is stronger today. The $DXY hit a nearly two week high this morning just shy of the 92.20 level. It is now trading slightly lower, but still above the 92.00 level. $USD https://t.co/fU5TUM1myR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • Bank of Spain cuts outlook as EU stimulus slower than expected. $EUR
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/b6WLIDMoFy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.38%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xoROhuQQLP
  • $SPX sitting on fib support at the start of a busy day, lots of Fed-speak on the calendar In a bizarre twist, perhaps the most pertinent item is Yellen's testimony, which may get more attention than Powell. We know what he thinks, but what will Yellie say on infrastructure? $ES https://t.co/k2vyWJE2fi https://t.co/NFHM7S9Fnn
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.43% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.99% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eZNRJ38nz2
  • - Would not be an advocate of doing more to distort the pricing of the Treasury curve - Expect 10yr to back up further from here, will be a good sign
  • - Expecting 6.5% growth and a 4.5% unemployment rate this year - We are still in the midst of the pandemic right now - My forecast for removing accommodation is more aggressive than median Fed estimates
  • - Expects the Fed to start raising rates in 2022
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar

Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been hit by the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the EU, by Germany’s extension of lockdown to April 18 and the order that Germans should stay at home for five days over Easter.
  • With new cases in France accelerating and Austria postponing the reopening of cafes and restaurants, the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen are strengthening at the expense of many other currencies, including the Euro.
Trader confidence hit by EU virus problems

The US Dollar and the Japanese Yen are benefiting from “risk off” sentiment in the markets caused largely by the EU’s coronavirus problems. Concerns persist that vaccinations have been slow and, in addition, the virus seems to be spreading. That has weakened EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD as well as the same currencies against JPY.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 1, 2020 – March 23, 2021)

Latest EUR/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -3% 5%
Weekly 10% -14% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

