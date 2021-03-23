Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Fall as Markets Digest Powell & Yellen Testimony, Gamestop Earnings

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
2021-03-23 16:10:00
2021-03-23 16:10:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-23 21:30:00
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
2021-03-23 18:07:00
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
2021-03-23 13:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Real Time News
  • Brazil reports over 3,000 Covid deaths for the first time - BBG
  • The Euro looks set to extend its recovery against the US Dollar. However, it may continue to lose ground against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/utA5TkfQbj https://t.co/egAKS5VXPO
  • Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy: Economy has recovered 85% of the decline from COVID-induced recession
  • We are getting the initial reading for the developed world March PMIs - the best timely proxy for GDP there is. Here is the picture before the data is released with Australia added in there after its release https://t.co/lzQ0TVm97t
  • RBA's Harper: Australia's V-shaped recovery is beating optimistic forecasts $AUD
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Flash (MAR) Actual: 56.2 Expected: 53.8 Previous: 53.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAR) Actual: 57 Previous: 56.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/03/23/us-dollar-outlook-nzd-usd-crumbles-as-risk-aversion-takes-hold.html $DXY $NZDUSD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/C4QVqJ52w1
  • Fed's Bullard: - I see US rates near zero through 2023 - I see room for inflation to overshoot Fed's 2% target
  • Fed's Bullard: - I want to see inflation expectations at 2% target - Price expectations at 2% would give policy credibility - I am not seeing inflation rate coming down much in 2022
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Fall as Markets Digest Powell & Yellen Testimony, Gamestop Earnings

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Fall as Markets Digest Powell & Yellen Testimony, Gamestop Earnings

Brendan Fagan,

US Equities Talking Points:

  • Markets fell as Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen testified in front of the House
  • Rising cases and botched vaccine rollouts in Europe spook investors, US crude declined by 6%
  • GameStop missed on both the top line and bottom line, in the first earnings report since the “squeeze”
GameStop reported disappointing Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, in the first earnings report since the infamous “short-squeeze” that dominated markets earlier this year. GameStop reported adj. EPS of $1.34 vs estimates of $1.43. Revenues totaled $2.12 billion against estimates of $2.24 billion. In immediate after-hours trade, GameStop shares rose by 7%.

GME Chart

GameStop Chart

Chart created with TradingView.

Despite the focus on the earnings release, the speculative mania that gripped the markets in early 2021 appears to have dissipated. Many thought that another round of stimulus checks, which are being sent out right now, may ignite another round of speculative trading in heavily shorted stocks. So far, this has not come to fruition. Markets have instead churned under the surface and gyrated near all-time highs. It seems for now the speculative mania which contributed to broader-market volatility has slowly slipped into the shadows, allowing for natural market forces to reestablish control."

For more on the recent speculative wave, read Christopher Vecchio, CFA ‘s piece here.

Powell, Yellen Testimony

Investors cast one eye away from their screens on Tuesday as both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Secretary of the Treasury Janey Yellen testified in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Chair Powell noted that while there have been recent upticks in employment and inflation measures, policy must remain accommodative for now.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500 Fall as Markets Digest Powell &amp; Yellen Testimony, Gamestop Earnings

Courtesy of FRED

Recent stimulus, Powell noted, is unlikely to fuel “out of control” longer-term inflation. When pressed on tapering asset purchases, Powell kept his cards close to his chest and stated that markets will be told “well ahead of time.”

Secretary Yellen fielded more politically charged questions, focusing on the Biden Administration’s vision for near-term fiscal policy. Yellen commented that President Biden, once the pandemic is over, will look to make long-term investments in the economy to make it “more productive.” She continued on to say that those initiatives will be partially funded through tax hikes, saying that the corporate tax rate may return to 28%.

Chair Powell and Secretary Yellen are slated to testify together again tomorrow in front of the Senate Banking Committee.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern for DailyFX

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

