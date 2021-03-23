Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch

CAD, AUD/CAD Analysis and Talking Points

USD/CAD | Bullish Breakout on the Horizon?

AUD/ CAD | Downside Risks Remain on Stronger US Outlook

USD/CAD | Bullish Breakout on the Horizon?

Once again the USD is attempting a bullish reversal against CAD with the pair retesting trendline resistance stemming from the Q1 2020 peak. Softer oil prices has also come to the detriment of the Loonie with Brent and WTI crude futures off some 4% and thus exacerbated the move higher. The prior two attempts at a bullish reversal in USD/CAD reversal saw the pair move 2.3% higher back in January and February, from the recent low this would suggest the move has scope towards 1.2650. However, the key short area in the short-term is at 1.2585-1.2600, in turn, should the pair close above here, this opens up the door towards 1.2700.

Canadian Dollar Technical Levels

Support Resistance 1.2550 - 1.2585 - 1.2464 Feb 25th low 1.2600 - 1.2361 YTD Low 1.2656 50DMA

Canadian Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

USD/CAD BULLISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -9% 4% -5% Weekly -25% 13% -15%

AUD/CAD | Downside Risks Remain on Stronger US Outlook

Given Canada’s proximity to the US, downside risks remains for the cross as US fundamentals continue to improve following the recent fiscal stimulus package. Alongside this, the BoC are also comparatively more hawkish than the RBA with the former possibly looking to taper QE purchases in April. Elsewhere, positioning also signals that AUD/CAD is asymmetrically tilted to the downside given that AUD net-longs are somewhat stretched from a historical basis. On the technical front, the 0.9700 handle remains a stumbling block for AUD/CAD upside, while support at 0.9600-20 has curbed further losses for now. As it stands, the cross remains in a short-term range, however, I favour fade rallies in the cross.

Support Resistance 0.9618 50% Fib 0.9700 - 0.9600 - 0.9710 Feb Low 0.9598 200DMA 0.9716 100DMA

AUD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading