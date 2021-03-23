Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
CAD, AUD/CAD Analysis and Talking Points
- USD/CAD | Bullish Breakout on the Horizon?
- AUD/CAD | Downside Risks Remain on Stronger US Outlook
USD/CAD | Bullish Breakout on the Horizon?
Once again the USD is attempting a bullish reversal against CAD with the pair retesting trendline resistance stemming from the Q1 2020 peak. Softer oil prices has also come to the detriment of the Loonie with Brent and WTI crude futures off some 4% and thus exacerbated the move higher. The prior two attempts at a bullish reversal in USD/CAD reversal saw the pair move 2.3% higher back in January and February, from the recent low this would suggest the move has scope towards 1.2650. However, the key short area in the short-term is at 1.2585-1.2600, in turn, should the pair close above here, this opens up the door towards 1.2700.
Canadian Dollar Technical Levels
Support
Resistance
1.2550
-
1.2585
-
1.2464
Feb 25th low
1.2600
-
1.2361
YTD Low
1.2656
50DMA
Canadian Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame
Source: Refinitiv
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-9%
|4%
|-5%
|Weekly
|-25%
|13%
|-15%
AUD/CAD | Downside Risks Remain on Stronger US Outlook
Given Canada’s proximity to the US, downside risks remains for the cross as US fundamentals continue to improve following the recent fiscal stimulus package. Alongside this, the BoC are also comparatively more hawkish than the RBA with the former possibly looking to taper QE purchases in April. Elsewhere, positioning also signals that AUD/CAD is asymmetrically tilted to the downside given that AUD net-longs are somewhat stretched from a historical basis. On the technical front, the 0.9700 handle remains a stumbling block for AUD/CAD upside, while support at 0.9600-20 has curbed further losses for now. As it stands, the cross remains in a short-term range, however, I favour fade rallies in the cross.
Support
Resistance
0.9618
50% Fib
0.9700
-
0.9600
-
0.9710
Feb Low
0.9598
200DMA
0.9716
100DMA
AUD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame
Source: Refinitiv
