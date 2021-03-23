British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
2021-03-23 07:30:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms
2021-03-22 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver, Gold Prices Fall With Chinese Stocks as US Dollar Gains. Where to Next?
2021-03-23 06:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
2021-03-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
2021-03-23 09:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Cunliffe Speech due at 09:55 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/l7NPpe8WfR
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/b6MU0Ubk3I
  • $GBP extends losses through 1.38, heading towards 1.3750. Close will be important with the pair trading below its 50DMA (a level not closed below since November) $GBPJPY also soft as 150 gives way, while $EURGBP moves towards resistance at 0.8640
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/Y1Dc38zpa4
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Haldane Speech due at 08:40 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/03/23/Euro-Price-Outlook-EURUSD-Holds-Range-Amid-Covid-19-Third-Wave-Fears.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $EUR $EURUSD https://t.co/REwkOX2YyS
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.22%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/P4Zvf890wE
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/XShct0mv13
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.05% Silver: -0.35% Oil - US Crude: -1.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sx5v1sJVnJ
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The UK unemployment rate dipped to 5% in January from 5.1% the month before rather than rising to 5.2% as analysts had predicted.
  • There was little impact on GBP, with GBP/USD trading sideways around the 1.3840 level, but it has since eased back.
  • There may be more reaction to Wednesday’s UK inflation report, which is expected to show a small rise in the year/year headline rate.
Advertisement

GBP/USD stable after better-than-expected UK employment data

The UK unemployment rate fell unexpectedly to 5% in January from 5.1% the month before, wrong footing analysts polled by the news agencies who had predicted an increase to 5.2%. However, there was little response in GBP/USD, which continues to trade below resistance at 1.40.

Note, though, that the price has fallen below the 50-day simple moving average that has supported it – except for a couple of blips – since early November last year. This could be a negative signal, although there is no sign yet of the pair breaking lower.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 31, 2020 – March 23, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Looking at the labor-market report in more detail, employment fell by less than expected while average earnings including bonuses edged ahead to 4.8% but the rise was also less than forecast. The numbers, though, are from earlier in the year, which is perhaps why there was little reaction in the FX markets.

UK unemployment.

Source: DailyFX calendar

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 23
( 10:03 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Of more interest to the markets, perhaps, will be Wednesday’s UK inflation report that is forecast to show a small increase in the headline rate year/year but no change in the core rate.

UK inflation.

Source: DailyFX calendar

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

If the inflation rate is less than expected that could prompt losses for GBP/USD and it is worth noting that IG client sentiment data are also suggesting a bearish outlook for the pair.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 2% 3%
Weekly 8% -6% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Forecast: Yields and Powell Testimony in Focus
Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Forecast: Yields and Powell Testimony in Focus
2021-03-23 01:30:00
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
2021-03-22 20:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
CAC 40, Euro Stoxx 50 Step Back From One Year Highs
CAC 40, Euro Stoxx 50 Step Back From One Year Highs
2021-03-22 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish