News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/TRY Volatility Spikes as Lira Implodes
2021-03-22 22:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
2021-03-22 20:30:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Euro looks set to extend its recovery against the US Dollar. However, it may continue to lose ground against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/utA5TkxrzT https://t.co/poPTjvu25W
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 55.6% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Information technology (+1.93%), consumer staples (+1.16%) and real estate (+1.12%) were among the best performers, while financials (-1.30%) and energy (-1.01%) lagged behind. https://t.co/vIAa8bN0eg
  • US Dollar Index (DXY) chopping sideways, leaves market in limbo. Firm support to watch as a potential floor or trap door if it breaks. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/rWgtC5mfeQ https://t.co/GGrd04o69U
  • It's been a while since I have looked at the Put-Call ratio, but here is a weekly chart of the $SPX overlaid with the 4-week moving average of the Total Put-Call Ratio Composite https://t.co/uzGRwumvUw
  • It's been two months since I ran this poll (Jan 22nd). When do survey participants expect the bull market to end and mark the next bear market (-20% from highs). The majority at 56% said it would happen before June 30th. Wonder if that would be revised now https://t.co/KSZwPUxfjm
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jnaD41lcwe
  • - 6.2% unemployment rate underestimates labor market shortfall, participation remains below pre-pandemic levels - Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed will continue to support the economy for as long as it takes - Recovery has progressed more quickly than expected and looks to be strengthening
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.41% Silver: -1.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2NVAr2M6Kk
  • The Dow Jones trades near-record levels despite turbulent price action last week A potential MACD crossover on one timeframe could signal continued bullishness is ahead. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/q2HmFnBIZT https://t.co/YJRJzZyDoW
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves

Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Forecast:

Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves

Gold suffered significant declines in late February and early March as US Treasury yields grinded higher. Losses saw XAU/USD blow through various levels of technical support until the lower bound of the metal’s descending channel helped to arrest declines around the $1,675 mark. A picture-perfect bounce off the trendline has seen gold recover somewhat - although the comeback has slowed - and further gains might be difficult to establish if US Treasury yields rise further.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (August 2020 - March 2021)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Should the recovery rally gain steam once more, initial resistance might reside along the November low around $1,765 with a potential barrier shortly thereafter around $1,800. A move to the $1,800 level would see the commodity reclaim the midpoint of the descending channel that began in August. Nevertheless, the longer-term outlook remains dire for the yellow metal as months of declines show little signs of reversing without changes in the underlying fundamental landscape.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

With that in mind, traders should continue to monitor the US 10-year Treasury yield as rising yields have been a source of weakness for gold. Should yields climb further as the Fed concludes its temporary changes to the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) rule, gold might enter another stage of weakness and seek support. A break beneath the descending trendline and or the March low could allow losses to accelerate. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
CAC 40, Euro Stoxx 50 Step Back From One Year Highs
CAC 40, Euro Stoxx 50 Step Back From One Year Highs
2021-03-22 16:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe
2021-03-22 11:55:00
IBEX 35 Dragged Down by BBVA and IAG, Turkish Lira Volatility Peaks
IBEX 35 Dragged Down by BBVA and IAG, Turkish Lira Volatility Peaks
2021-03-22 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish