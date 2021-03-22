FTSE 100 Coiling for a Breakout, EU-UK Vaccine Trade War Begins

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
2021-03-21 00:00:00
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-21 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Has Gold Reached a Turning Point?
2021-03-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-03-20 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar: Markets Looking for What Can Truly Catalyze the Break
2021-03-20 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some key insights into trading stocks? Build your strategy and hone your trading skills here: https://t.co/lnxaQOaFqF https://t.co/gkxas6bnxg
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/YjizMhJGQa
  • Missed today's weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/ZTrq5G79Bu #yields #DollarIndex #Powell #Yellen
  • 🇨🇭 Current Account (Q4) Actual: CHF -3B Previous: CHF 11.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • IBEX 35 underperforms at EU open given exposure to Turkey - losses led by 7% drop in BBVA shares https://t.co/UgBTk98GuZ
  • 🇨🇭 Current Account (Q4) Actual: CHF -3B Previous: CHF 9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • 🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (FEB) Actual: 3.73% Previous: 3.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.24%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ulcapyKNUk
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (FEB) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.75% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Current Account (Q4) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: CHF 9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
FTSE 100 Coiling for a Breakout, EU-UK Vaccine Trade War Begins

FTSE 100 Coiling for a Breakout, EU-UK Vaccine Trade War Begins

Justin McQueen, Analyst

FTSE 100 Price Analysis & News

  • FTSE 100 Gets Off to a Slow Start
  • IG Client Sentiment Suggests Range Trading is Likely to Persist

FTSE 100 Gets Off to a Slow Start

A soft start to the week for the FTSE 100 as a plunge in the Turkish Lira weighs on sentiment, while a likely extension of lockdown measures across Germany has also not helped matters. Elsewhere, a vaccine trade war appears to be breaking out between the EU and UK, with the EU reportedly looking at blocking AstraZeneca’s vaccine and ingredient exports to the UK, whereby 20% of supplies could be hit, delaying the UK’s Covid vaccine drive by 2-months.

Taking a closer look at the FTSE 100, the index has faltered at the psychological 6800 level, which in turn puts support in focus at 6624 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement). That said, the index appears to be coiling for a breakout as trendline support from December keeps the uptrend intact. As it stands, the two areas of interest are 6300 and 6900, should the index close above 6900 a move to 7000 can be expected in short order, while a break below 6300 would likely invalidate the bullish outlook for the index and thus open up a move towards 6000.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Throughout the week, tier 1 UK data will be on tap, however, following the steady BoE policy decision last week, I doubt whether the data will have a meaningful impact on the FTSE 100 and instead will focus attention on the plethora of Fed speakers, including comments from Governor Powell. Alongside this, global flash PMIs will be released, which could begin to highlight the divergence between the UK and EU with respect to relative vaccine program success.

FTSE 100 WEEKLY TIME FRAME

FTSE 100 Coiling for a Breakout, EU-UK Vaccine Trade War Begins

Source: Refinitiv

IG Client Sentiment Suggests Range Trading is Likely to Persist

Retail trader data shows 72.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.68 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.96% higher than yesterday and 29.26% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.84% higher than yesterday and 37.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed FTSE 100 trading bias.

FTSE 100 Coiling for a Breakout, EU-UK Vaccine Trade War Begins

Source: IG, DailyFX

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Looking at a Breakout, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Continues its Short-Term Struggle
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Looking at a Breakout, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Continues its Short-Term Struggle
2021-03-22 09:49:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%
2021-03-22 02:00:00
Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal
Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal
2021-03-22 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish