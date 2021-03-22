News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe
2021-03-22 11:55:00
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
2021-03-21 00:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-21 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Has Gold Reached a Turning Point?
2021-03-20 18:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-03-20 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar: Markets Looking for What Can Truly Catalyze the Break
2021-03-20 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • $NDX not exactly surging but that support zone did come into play on Friday, with an assist from the trendline. support bounce has lasted through the weekly open, so far. Powell speaking at 9am ET $Nasdaq $QQQ https://t.co/OOSlF5Rqbd https://t.co/16WGck9sTG
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • UK PM Johnson says he expects the UK will feel the effects of Europe's third wave soon
  • NJ Gov. Murphy will pause further reopenings as case count rises. $SPY
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (FEB) Actual: -1.09 Previous: 0.66 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.72%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/06Oxy0mWWf
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/jfpXmLMNnF
  • Noted earlier (UK is preparing to share Dutch-made AstraZeneca jabs with the EU - The Times)
  • EU is open for discussions with the UK on AstraZeneca vaccine $EUR
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro Price, News, and Analysis:

  • Further covid-19 lockdowns will damage the region’s growth outlook.
  • EUR/USD struggling below 1.2000.
The German economy is set to contract sharply in Q1 2021, according to the Bundesbank, due to ongoing lockdown measures. This follows on from last week when the German Council of Economic Experts (GCEE) predicted that German Q1 GDP would be negative 2%. ‘The greatest risk to the German economy is posed by a potential third wave of infections’ according to GCEE member Volker Wieland, and this seems to be playing out as various countries around Europe reinstate or lengthen lockdown measures. Infection rates are soaring in Germany, France, Poland, and a host of other EU member states, dampening growth prospects for 2021, despite the block’s central bank providing an unprecedented amount of liquidity. The EU’s current vaccination program remains a source of frustration with low rates of vaccination across the EU leaving the single block vulnerable to further outbreaks.

Ahead this week, important data releases include Eurozone and German PMIs on Wednesday and the latest German Ifo report on Friday. There is also a 2-day European Council meeting starting on Thursday. For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

EUR/USD remains stuck under 1.2000 and with various technical barriers all the up to 1.1990, it is likely to stay sub-1.2000 in the short-term. The chart shows both the 20- and 200-day simple moving averages on either side of 1.1950, while a cluster of four prior highs around 1.1990 will also weigh on the pair. A clean break and an open below 1.1836 would leave the pair vulnerable to further falls with no real identifiable levels of strong support before 1.1603.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – March 22, 2021)

IG Retail trader data show 48.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

