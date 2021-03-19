News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20.
2021-03-19 00:23:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
2021-03-19 01:30:00
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-18 21:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support
2021-03-18 18:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Coil Tightens Post-BoE/Fed– Breakout Levels
2021-03-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/81IxFDy8Io
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.02%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OGrbzcer60
  • Wall Street stocks retreated from record highs amid a heavy selloff in the tech sector as longer-term Treasury yields surged alongside the US Dollar. Asia-Pacific equities are eyeing losses as sentiment sours. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/19/Dow-Jones-Retreats-amid-Tech-and-Oil-Rout-Will-the-Hang-Seng-and-ASX-200-Fall.html https://t.co/pD9X5Qfo3M
  • The US Dollar could rise versus the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht if the Fed remains sanguine about rising Treasury yields. Bank of Indonesia may step in to keep USD/IDR in check. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Suw7UIipeC https://t.co/7GKO3wVMQS
  • Australia to sell AUD1 billion Treasury notes on March 25 -BBG
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/TrCQy6wZD8
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (FEB) Actual: -1.1% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 11, 2021 17:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6CMz5oRH6y
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (MAR) Actual: -16 Expected: -20 Previous: -23 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-19
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell -0.46%, -1.48% and -3.13% respectively
  • Surging 10-year yield catalysed another round of profit-taking in the tech sector
  • Crude oil prices tumbled nearly 8% as a slowdown in vaccination programs and resurging viral cases in Europe dented the energy demand outlook

Tech Rout, Vaccines, Yields, USD, Crude Oil, Asia-Pacific at Open:

A plunge in technology sector pulled the Dow Jones Index from its record high on Thursday, setting a negative tone for Asia-Pacific markets at open. The 10-year US Treasury yield surged 4.4% to a fresh 13-month high of 1.714% after the Federal Reserve revised up GDP and core PCE inflation forecasts from the FOMC meeting a day ago without addressing rising longer-term rates. This probably sparked a new round of profit-taking activity in the technology sector, which tends to offer relatively thin dividend yields and is of higher valuation.

Besides, sentiment appeared to be further dented by concerns surrounding a slowdown in vaccine progress and rising Covid-19 cases in parts of Europe. France’s prime minister announced that several regions of the country will go under new lockdowns starting today. Germany, Italy and France have halted the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine due to concerns about possible side effects earlier this week. The UK will have to slow its vaccine rollout next month due to a temporary shortage in supply. Daily Covid-19 vaccine doses administered per 100 person in Europe fell to 0.08 on March 17th, trailing below the world average of 0.11 and far behind the US (chart below).

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

Source: Our World in Data

WTI crude oil prices tumbled more than 7% as the viral resurgence in Europe raised the prospects for further travel restrictions and thus lowered demand for energy. The US Dollar index (DXY) edged higher to 91.83, reflecting a surge in demand for safety as sentiment turned sour. A stronger US dollar alongside rising longer-dated yields may exert downward pressure over Asia-Pacific equities. Futures across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Indonesia are pointing to open in the red.

WTI Crude Oil - Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

Chart by TradingView

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened down nearly 1 percent, with all 11 sectors trading lower. Energy (-2.38%) and information technology (-1.67%) were among the hardest hit. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index looks set to retreat from Thursday’s gains, with big tech names such as Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan most vulnerable to selling. Video-streaming company Bilibili kicks off a secondary public offering in Hong Kong, expecting to raise HK$ 24.7 billion.

Looking ahead, the BOJ interest rate decision will be closely eyed by forex and equity traders. The central bank was reported to be considering widening the movement range around its 10-year bond yield target to 25bps from 20 bps. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Thursday’s close, 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 66.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-3.62%), materials (-1.95%) and information technology (-1.75%) were among the worst performers, whereas healthcare (+1.16%) and financials (+0.30%) registered small gains.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 18-03-2021

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 22
( 02:03 GMT )
Learn about trading global equities
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index pulled back to the 100% Fibonacci extension level (32,863) looking for near-term support. The RSI indicator has retreated from the overbought threshold of 70.0, suggesting that buying power is depleting. The ceiling of the “Ascending Channel” - as highlighted in the chart - may serve as an immediate support level, breaching which may lead to a deeper pullback with an eye on the 20-day SMA line. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the upward-sloped moving averages.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

Chart by TradingView

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index breached the ceiling of the “Descending Channel” and the 20-day SMA with an attempt to reverse the near-term bearish trend. The price is likely to face a mild pullback and test the immediate support level of 29,100, where the 20-Day SMA line lies. A daily close above 29,100 may intensify buying pressure and carve a path for price to challenge the 38.2% Fibonacci extension level at 29,500. The MACD indicator is about to form a bullish crossover, suggesting that near-term momentum has turned upwards.

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is on the verge of breaking the “Ascending Channel” formed since mid-November. Breaking this level would likely intensify near-term selling pressure and open the floor for further losses with an eye on 6,600 for support. The MACD indicator is trending lower beneath the neutral midpoint, suggesting that near-term momentum remains weak.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Tech Sector ETF Sees Highest Demand in a Year
S&P 500 Forecast: Tech Sector ETF Sees Highest Demand in a Year
2021-03-18 20:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
British Pound (GBP) Latest: BoE Reiterates Stance, GBP/USD Maintains Range
2021-03-18 12:25:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Bearish
Hong Kong HS50