Real Time News
  • ....Have to say though, I can't even remember the last time the Bank of Japan instigated a meaningful move from the Yen
  • Majors 2021 Real GDP Estimates (YoY%): Australia - 4.0 Canada - 5.3 Eurozone - 4.2 Japan - 2.8 New Zealand - 4.6 Switzerland - 3.4 United Kingdom - 4.7 United States - 5.6 -BBG
  • The BOJ is due today with a rough timeline around 3:00 GMT. Speculation of change from this central bank has been deeper than the Fed anticipation (shifting yield control focus or capping ETF purchases). Plenty of stretched Yen crosses like $NZDJPY: https://t.co/dR8oFi5CCx
  • The Euro looks set to extend its recovery against the US Dollar. However, it may continue to lose ground against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/utA5TkxrzT https://t.co/BNbVF5Z3WA
  • White House National Security Advisor Sullivan: US welcomes stiff competition with China $USD $CNH
  • Brazilian Central Bank Director Fernanda Nechio resigns citing personal reasons - BBG
  • US & China begin first official talks since President Biden took office -BBG $USD $CNH
  • #Bitcoin retreats from $60,000 level, mirroring the move seen earlier in US equities $BTCUSD https://t.co/AMmswC7RaE
  • #Bitcoin retreats from $60,000 level, mirroring the decline seen in US equities $BTCUSD https://t.co/JWupbTsiYS
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.53% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.64% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zS1KyNK8b8
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

USD/JPY PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR SUPPORTED BY SURGING TREASURY YIELDS, MULTI-YEAR TRENDLINE IN FOCUS AHEAD OF BOJ ANNOUNCEMENT

  • US Dollar strengthened broadly on Thursday and erased losses from the prior session
  • Treasury yields exploded higher with the ten-year piercing 1.75% despite a dovish Fed
  • USD/JPY price action contends with a critical technical level ahead of the BoJ decision
Several traders were caught offside on Thursday as the US Dollar whipsawed back higher alongside surging Treasury yields. The ten-year Treasury yield, for example, briefly spiked above 1.75% intraday and provided a meaningful boost to US interest rate differentials. This helped the broader DXY Index reverse prior session losses sparked by another dovish FOMC update.

USD/JPY was little changed, however, as the major currency pair stagnates at a huge level of resistance around the 109.00-handle. The Dollar-Yen has started to lack direction with buying pressures clashing with a multi-year bearish trendline. This negatively sloped trendline extends through the June 2015, August 2015, and February 2020 swing highs.

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: MONTHLY TIME FRAME (FEB 2014 TO MAR 2021)

USDJPY Price Chart US Dollar to Japanese Yen Technical Forecast

USD/JPY price action also contends with technical resistance posed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level highlighted on the chart above. Honing in on a shorter time frame with daily candlesticks, we can see how well the Dollar-Yen is respecting this bearish trendline as more lower highs begin to form. Though there could be potential for an overshoot above this obstacle near the 109.00-price level, particularly in light of surging Treasury yields, the upper Bollinger Band might reject attempts to push higher and cause USD/JPY to pivot back lower.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges USDJPY USDCAD EURUSD

Looking to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, we find that high-impact event risk posed by the upcoming Bank of Japan rate decision is on tap for Friday’s trading session. USD/JPY overnight implied volatility appears relatively subdued, however, considering that the Bank of Japan is expected to release findings from their latest monetary policy review. If tweaks are made to BoJ monetary policy, such as widening its YCC band, it could catalyze some serious volatility in the Yen and potentially send USD/JPY snapping lower.

Keep Reading – Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

