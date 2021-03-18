News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
2021-03-18 11:00:00
Euro Price Action Set-Ups: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Seek Clear Trends After Fed Volatility Wash
2021-03-18 03:30:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Jumps as Powell Commentary Deflates US Dollar
2021-03-18 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-18 07:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zbsSs5z6Nn
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (13/MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 700K Previous: 712K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (MAR/13) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 759K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (06/MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 4070K Previous: 4144K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (MAR) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 23 Previous: 23.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 5.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • UK gilt yields higher. 10y up around five basis points at 0.887% https://t.co/JohmsEM7UE
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/NoW6Uo7TEM
  • BoE - The outlook for the economy ....remains unusually uncertain. https://t.co/h3qwKnDOS7
  • $GBPUSD modestly lower after Bank of England says it won't tighten monetary policy before evidence of good progress on inflation #gbp #boe https://t.co/26JePVpplG
EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues

EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro Price, News and Analysis:

  • US Treasury yields continue to march higher, post-FOMC.
  • Euro remains under pressure as coronavirus cases continue to rise

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may have given a slightly dovish outlook at yesterday’s FOMC meeting but the closely watched US Treasury market is seemingly ignoring his ‘looser for longer’ rhetoric. The yield on the benchmark UST 10-year touched 1.74% early today, up around 9 bps, while the UST 2/10-year spread (inverted) steepened to 160 basis points, its widest level since 2015. And more importantly for EUR/USD, the spread between the 10-year German Bund – the de-facto EU benchmark – and the UST 10-year is now a full 2 big figures or 200 basis points. If this spread remains, or widens further, EUR/USD will come under renewed downside pressure.

The ongoing spread of the coronavirus in Europe continues to weigh on the single currency and this may increase if a mooted third lockdown in parts of Europe becomes reality. German covid-19 cases are growing ‘exponentially’ according to the countries Robert Koch Institute, France recorded just over 38k new cases on Wednesday, while Poland hit a 2021 high in new infections prompting the government to impose a new three-week partial lockdown. The EU will remain at risk of new partial or full lockdowns until the heavily criticized vaccination program turns a corner and begins vaccinating people in their millions a day.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

The daily chart shows the pair now trapped between the 20-day sma (resistance) and the 200-day sma (support). This bearish outlook will be confirmed if the pair make another break and open below the 200-day sma, leaving the recent multi-month low at 1.1832 as the next downside target. The 20-day sma at 1.1990 guards the upside.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – March 18, 2021)

EUR/USD Price Outlook Remains Biased to the Downside as Euro Weakness Continues
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -12% -8%
Weekly -13% 10% -2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 44.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.27 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Strongly Overbought as Bulls Regain Control Helped by the Fed
DAX 30 Strongly Overbought as Bulls Regain Control Helped by the Fed
2021-03-18 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks
2021-03-18 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed