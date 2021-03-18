Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Looks Past GDP Miss as FOMC Induces Greenback Weakness
2021-03-17 23:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-17 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar could rise versus the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht if the Fed remains sanguine about rising Treasury yields. Bank of Indonesia may step in to keep USD/IDR in check. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Suw7UIipeC https://t.co/TdD5eZc5Z0
  • $AUDUSD looking to resume primary uptrend on the back of robust employment figures Breaching March high (0.7837) probably intensifies buying pressure and carves a path for price to challenge the yearly high (0.8007). Clearing that brings the 2018 highs into focus $AUD https://t.co/ESBAEppMYN
  • (Market Alert) Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks $AUDUSD #RBA #AUD #FOMC #Stocks https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/18/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-Gains-on-Blowout-Jobs-Report-Eyeing-Rising-Stocks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/mGU0PDFqoD
  • $AUDUSD adding onto gains from the #FOMC following a blowout Australian jobs report Full market alert to follow shortly.... https://t.co/GHymGbhfAG https://t.co/Gxx5xuuxII
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (FEB) Actual: 89.1K Previous: 59K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • 🇦🇺 Employment Change (FEB) Actual: 88.7K Expected: 30K Previous: 29.1K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (FEB) Actual: 5.8% Expected: 6.3% Previous: 6.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • Retail trader signals hint that the Dow Jones could be at risk ahead. Meanwhile, could the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 face a more optimistic path as upside exposure fades? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/nScYgAFqgs https://t.co/9y9Y6600ki
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 59K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Employment Change (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 30K Previous: 29.1K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-18
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Jobs Report, FOMC, Technical Analysis – Market Alert

  • Australian Dollar extends recent gains on blowout jobs data
  • Improving market sentiment after FOMC may boost Aussie
  • AUD/USD eyeing key inflection zone as prices eye Feb high
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar gained following a blowout jobs report for February. Australia added 88.7k positions against expectations of a 30k increase. The bulk of these were derived from the full-time sector (89.1k) as part-time shrunk 0.5k. Australia’s unemployment rate also edged down to 5.8% from 6.3% prior, marking the lowest point in almost one year. Economists were anticipating a hold at 6.3%. Participation held at 66.1%.

It should be noted that Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy program is set to expire at the end of the month. But, RBA Governor Philip Lowe seems to be expecting a pause in labor market improvements. This is likely already baked into policy expectations. The focus likely remains on rising government bond yields. The central bank has been working to uphold its yield curve control program, offering some sigh of relief to the ASX 200.

The Aussie’s appreciation on the employment report also follows the aftermath of the FOMC interest rate decision. There, a surge in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite pressured the US Dollar as the central bank reiterated its dovish stance despite improving economic projections. The Fed anticipates real GDP to rise 6.5% this year versus December’s 4.2% projection.

As such, we may see the Australian Dollar continue benefiting as Asia-Pacific and European markets follow Wall Street’s rosy lead in the remaining 24 hours. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s continued calm about rising longer-term Treasury yields may offer some upside potential to the Greenback. This risks pressuring stocks that are perceived to be the most overvalued, such as those in tech, and thus cooling the Aussie.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for the latest updates on some these events

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Australian Jobs Report Market Reaction 15-Minute Chart

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks

AUD/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD arguably remains broadly biased to the upside from a technical standpoint. This is despite what has been consolidation since the beginning of this year. Maintaining the focus to the upside appears to be rising support from December and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter is hovering around the 0.7564 – 0.7622 support zone, which may come into play in the event of a turn lower.

A drop through these points of critical support may open the door to reversing the dominant uptrend, towards the 0.7343 – 0.7413 inflection zone. On the other hand, confirming a break above the 0.7798 – 0.7820 inflection range exposes the February high at 0.8007. This is on the way towards peaks from 2017 and 2018. The latter makes for a zone of resistance between 0.8066 and 0.8136.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -8% -5%
Weekly -9% 6% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
2021-03-17 19:30:00
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement
2021-03-17 18:10:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 17:45:00
SA Retail Sales Slump: USD/ZAR Reaction and Price Outlook
SA Retail Sales Slump: USD/ZAR Reaction and Price Outlook
2021-03-17 12:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed