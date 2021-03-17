News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 200-Day SMA Again as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-03-16 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100
2021-03-17 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading
2021-03-16 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at Risk as Yields Aim Higher Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bounce Remains Unconvincing Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-16 19:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally at Risk into Resistance / FOMC
2021-03-16 17:42:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.05% US 500: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.11% France 40: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vIcbZ9JBd6
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/ZDWXKHRs3T
  • WTI retreated from the 200% Fibonacci extension level of 66.50 and entered a minor correction. The overall trend remains bullish and is well-supported by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. Traders await fresh catalysts from the upcoming FOMC meeting. https://t.co/PwlNWxh96i
  • The Swiss Franc has seen significant losses versus the US Dollar, British Pound and New Zealand Dollar this year so far. Will the rally in USD/CHF, GBP/CHF and NZD/CHF continue? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nAyR2gGLJg https://t.co/xByhPHIgR9
  • Retail trader signals hint that the S&P 500 may rise, with the US Dollar looking to gain ground against the Euro and Japanese Yen. What are key levels to watch for? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/aAV0vsUVe4 https://t.co/aCAUYhsU48
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.29%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 82.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5JZENo7qiR
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Hg5qMlm7Mj
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.06% FTSE 100: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.18% France 40: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lU0bMcNLTT
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.095%) S&P 500 (-0.076%%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.160%) [delayed] -BBG
  • (Sentiment Weekly) Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 #DowJones #SP500 #FTSE100 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/03/17/Retail-Trader-Positioning-Outlook-Dow-Jones-SP-500-FTSE-100.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/QMQIzporf7
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed

Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • API reported a surprise draw in inventories, which may help to underpin oil prices
  • WTI hovered near US$ 64.7 ahead of the FOMC meeting, with the US Dollar closely watched
  • Reflation and stimulus hopes have largely been baked in, rendering oil prices susceptible to a technical pullback should the central bank deliver a hawkish-biased message
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices were little changed during Wednesday’s APAC session as traders await fresh catalysts from the upcoming FOMC meeting. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise draw in crude inventories of 1.05 million barrels for the week ending March 12th, compared to a baseline forecast of a 2.7-million-barrel build. This suggests that demand is picking up at a faster-than-expected pace as refineries resume operating after February’s cold blast.

Previously, data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) pointed to a large inventory build over the prior two weeks as extreme weather dented refinery capacity. The EIA will release the latest weekly data today, in which markets foresee a 2.7-million-barrel increase in stockpiles after a 13.80-million-barrel risepreviously.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

While falling stockpiles may be perceived to underpin oil prices, traders were largely staying on the sideline waiting for the Federal Reserve to paint a clearer picture of economic and monetary policy outlook later today. The US Dollar index (DXY) edged higher for a fourth day, reflecting a cautious note from investors as fears of a ‘taper tantrum’ escalated recently. Although many expect the Fed to keep the policy rate and asset purchasing program unchanged for the time being, a clear improvement in job market conditions and the economic outlook may lead to changes in the dot plot to reflect a faster pace of recovery.

The US Dollar and crude oil prices have tended to exhibit a negative relationship, with their past 12-month correlation coefficient standing at -0.818 (chart below). Should the Fed deliver a hawkish-biased message and boost the US Dollar, oil prices will probably see a deeper pullback.

Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

WTI has surged more than 80% from early November, backed by reflation hopes, stimulus efforts and a prompt rollout of vaccines around the globe. Restraint by OPEC+ and its allies in production hikes has further strengthened the oil price outlook alongside demand optimism. A magnificent 4-month rally, however, renders oil prices susceptible to technical pullbacks as the bullish drivers appear to have been baked-in already.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Technically, WTI retreated from the 200% Fibonacci extension level of 66.50 and entered a minor correction. The overall trend remains bullish and is well-supported by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. A daily close below the 20-day SMA (63.06) would likely intensify near-term selling pressure and carve a path for price to test a key support level at 62.19 (the 161.8% Fibonacci extension). The MACD indicator is diverging from prices movements, pointing to a weakening upward momentum.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at Risk as Yields Aim Higher Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at Risk as Yields Aim Higher Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 03:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Will the Fed Deliver Surprises?
2021-03-17 01:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 22:00:00
Bitcoin Price Consolidates After New All-Time High, What Next?
Bitcoin Price Consolidates After New All-Time High, What Next?
2021-03-16 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude