News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 200-Day SMA Again as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-03-16 19:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Prices Ranging – Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 22:00:00
News
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100
2021-03-17 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Old School Leading
2021-03-16 13:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at Risk as Yields Aim Higher Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bounce Remains Unconvincing Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-03-16 19:40:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Flattening JGB Yield Curve Ahead of FOMC Expectations
2021-03-17 09:37:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-FOMC: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-16 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Slide Resuming, Slow EU Vaccine Rollout

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Slide Resuming, Slow EU Vaccine Rollout

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

EUR/GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The suspension of usage of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine in several EU countries for fear of side effects is fueling the impression that Europe’s vaccination rollout program is lagging behind those of other countries such as the US and the UK.
  • That will likely continue to weaken the Euro, with crosses like EUR/GBP likely to slide.
Further EUR/GBP weakness likely

The impression that the EU coronavirus vaccination program is lagging behind those of other countries such as the UK and the US continues to damage the Euro, with EUR/GBP likely to be one of the crosses hardest hit. Several EU countries have suspended usage of the AstraZeneca/Oxford jab for fear of side effects even though the European Medicines Agency has stated that the “benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.”

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 10, 2020 – March 17, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 1% 4%
Weekly 6% -13% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
The EMA has said it will further review the information about the vaccine and has called an extraordinary meeting on the issue for Thursday. However, there is no indication that it will change its mind.

Bank of England in focus

On the same day, the next meeting of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee needs watching by EUR/GBP traders. The BoE will not change its interest rates or its asset buying but will likely point to a faster economic recovery than previously expected thanks to the UK’s successful vaccine program.

That would be broadly negative for EUR/GBP and positive for the Pound against other currencies.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

IBEX 35, FTSE MIB Forecasts: European Indices Struggle to Overcome Short-Term Resistance
2021-03-17 10:15:00
IBEX 35, FTSE MIB Forecasts: European Indices Struggle to Overcome Short-Term Resistance
2021-03-17 10:15:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Flattening JGB Yield Curve Ahead of FOMC Expectations
2021-03-17 09:37:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Flattening JGB Yield Curve Ahead of FOMC Expectations
2021-03-17 09:37:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at Risk as Yields Aim Higher Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound at Risk as Yields Aim Higher Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 03:00:00
