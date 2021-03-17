News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • - Expect to see faster job creation than saw in February - Expect soon to see strong employment growth soon but substantial further progress will take some time - Until we give a signal, you can assume we are not there yet - Not that different from QE3
  • #Bitcoin holds support post-#FOMC - Updated $BTCUSD 240min. . https://t.co/R8TW3ISAcE https://t.co/mZAqDjjARI
  • The US 10Y yield is back below 1.63% as Fed Chair Jerome Powell fields questions #FOMC #Fed https://t.co/INBBJeamSd
  • - Dot plot is just compiling projections of individual people, not meant to be a promise or prediction - Liftoff will depend on economic outcomes which are highly uncertain
  • In other words, 'We will offer soothing words with a deep sense of confidence around accommodation now to keep you all calm; but we can and will change that as conditions change. So don't hold us to this.' https://t.co/Yd5NLrelCy
  • - Important financial conditions remain accommodative so we can achieve goals - Would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or tightening that threatens achievement of goals
  • - The fundamental change in framework means we will not react preemptively, only way we can build credibility on framework is by doing it
  • $Gold has got a bid, found support pre-Fed on the 38.2 of the 18-20 major move, jumping higher now, liking this #FOMC announcement https://t.co/u2OaUZ259D
  • - The state of the economy in 2-3 years is highly uncertain, would not want to focus on potential rate increase that far in the future
  • ...if market's panic, you back off and chalk it up to talking out of turn or being misinterpreted. If market's overlook, you slowly build with similar rhetoric that slowly slowly escalates the language. You are trying to 'bore' the market with your policy changes
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Analysis:

  • Bitcoin bulls take a breather ahead of FOMC
  • BTC/USD Fibonacci Support remains in place
  • US Dollar a primary catalyst for price action and a focal point of today’s FOMC announcement
Bitcoin bulls continue to fight for dominance after achieving yet another record high of $61,187 over the weekend, helped along by the enactment of the $1.9 Trillion US Fiscal Stimulus package. But as interest rates remain near zero, retailers and institutions continue to flock towards the major cryptocurrency, supporting the adoption of Bitcoin as an alternative method of payment and as an alternative to Gold, Silver and safe-haven assets which often function as a hedge against inflation and US Dollar weakness. As a result, speculation has remained favorable towards Bitcoin bulls, allowing them to march along the upward trajectory that has pertained since late last year.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

However, as James Stanley highlighted recently, the US 10-Year Treasury note yield in 2021 has shared a similar trajectory to Bitcoin, with rates surging approximately 80% from January’s low. However, as inflationary and yield curve concerns continue to mount, the big question is how the Fed might navigate in that environment, drawing specific attention to tonight’s FOMC Economic Projections as well as the Fed Press Conference, a potential catalyst for the imminent BTC/USD move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

Current Bitcoin price action has stalled momentarily after achieving yet another record high of $61,714 over the weekend. But, after failing to break through $62,000, Bitcoin prices retreated, finding solace the key psychological level of $55,000, currently holding as support. This week, prices have continued to display signs of consolidation and remain encapsulated by the Fibonacci retracement levels of the 2020 – 2021 move, providing support and resistance for short-term movements.

Meanwhile, on the weekly time-frame, the RelativeStrength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remain in oversold territory for now, with price action resting well above both the 50 and 200-Period Moving Average.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, on the daily chart, prices continue to remain within the boundaries of arising channel while honoring the key Fibonacci levels. The RSI has fallen back within range while the MACD remains above the zero-line with Divergence suggestive that the bullish rally may be losing steam.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For now, $55,000 continues to hold as support. A break below this level may result see bears driving prices lower, back towards $50,000.

On the contrary, the February high continues to hold as resistance with the new high of $61,000 remaining as the next level of interest.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

