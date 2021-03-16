USD/ZAR Outlook: South African Rand Stable Ahead of Fed Announcement

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-16 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdGY7qM https://t.co/aqFuHe9wy2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.13%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 79.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T8S3JzvHlS
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.06% Silver: -0.60% Oil - US Crude: -1.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7WYwEFgmrH
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XzzeTO5rJR
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment and positioning. Do join me if you're free. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) Actual: 74 Previous: 69.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/UdTX07Hj3c
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (MAR) Actual: -61 Expected: -62 Previous: -67.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) Actual: 76.6 Expected: 74 Previous: 71.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.50% FTSE 100: 0.48% France 40: 0.09% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NTOQ2kIrhB
USD/ZAR Outlook: South African Rand Stable Ahead of Fed Announcement

USD/ZAR Outlook: South African Rand Stable Ahead of Fed Announcement

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • Loadshedding remains as Eskom’s woes re-appear
  • Rand-linked commodities edge higher
  • U.S. treasury yields reaction to Fed is key for EMs
  • USD/ZAR persists within key technical pattern
Advertisement

RAND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Locally, South Africans power utility provider Eskom has come under fire once more as the longstanding plague of power cuts extended this week. Business interruptions and dwindling investor confidence did not hold back the recent gains made by the Rand which highlights the ever concentrated influence of the U.S. Dollar.

With U.S. treasury yields being the major talking point over the past few weeks, the uptrend has not dissipated although today has shown a slight pause – although 10-year yields remain above 1.6%.

USD/ZAR VS U.S. 10Y T-NOTE YIELD

USD/ZAR vs u.s. 10 year yield

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

The FOMC meeting tomorrow will be closely monitored by USD/ZAR market participants as an inability by the Fed to address rising bond yields and inflation concerns may result in further yield increases which could significantly ruin recent Emerging Market (EM) currency gains. Markets may be slightly complacent in expectation of the Fed touching on these matters which again could spark price volatility across USD crosses.

USD/ZAR economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

South African commodity exports maintained their upward trajectory this week with Spot Gold, Platinum and Iron Ore all ticking higher which lead to additional Rand strength.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR WEEKLY CHART

USD/ZAR weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the weekly chart continues to consolidate within the medium-term rectangle pattern (yellow) awaiting a breakout either above or below. At this point it is difficult to find a directional bias as markets look for further fundamental stimulus.

Discover the basic building blocks of Fibonacci and how it can be applied in Financial markets!

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action remains firmly below the psychological 15.0000 resistance zone as several unsuccessful attempts to break above can be seen last week. Further downside will bring the January 21 swing low at 14.7633 into consideration thereafter, 14.5000 support zone will serve as the subsequent target. This zone aligns itself with the 61.8% Fibonacci as well as the lower bound of the weekly rectangle pattern mentioned above.

From the bullish perspective, key levels to monitor are the 15.0000 and January 28 swing high at 15.3801.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has now dipped below the 50 midpoint which is indicative of bearish momentum. This should be taken lightly before the FOMC meeting tomorrow as the outcome of the meeting will likely provide a short-term directive on the USD/ZAR pair.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 17:03 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR: KEY TECHNICAL POINTS TO CONSIDER

  • Weekly: Rectangle pattern still unfolding
  • Daily: 15.0000 resistance
  • 15.3801swing high
  • 14.7633 swing low
  • 14.5000 support

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Fed Meeting in Focus as Indecision Pushes for Consolidation
DAX 30 Forecast: Fed Meeting in Focus as Indecision Pushes for Consolidation
2021-03-16 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - Sharp Sell-Off Looks Contained
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - Sharp Sell-Off Looks Contained
2021-03-16 09:28:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR