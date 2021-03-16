Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-16 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal
2021-03-16 11:30:00
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdGY7qM https://t.co/aqFuHe9wy2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.13%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 79.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/T8S3JzvHlS
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.06% Silver: -0.60% Oil - US Crude: -1.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7WYwEFgmrH
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XzzeTO5rJR
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment and positioning. Do join me if you're free. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • 💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) Actual: 74 Previous: 69.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/UdTX07Hj3c
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (MAR) Actual: -61 Expected: -62 Previous: -67.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • 🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) Actual: 76.6 Expected: 74 Previous: 71.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.50% FTSE 100: 0.48% France 40: 0.09% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NTOQ2kIrhB
Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal

Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal

Justin McQueen, Analyst

JPY Price Analysis & News

  • USD/JPY Continues to Track Treasury Yields
  • FOMC vs BoJ
  • USD/JPY Technicals

USD/JPY Continues to Track Treasury Yields

Since the beginning of the year, USD/JPY has been a one-way trade, where the pair has moved in lockstep with US bond yields. That said, while momentum continues to point to a market that is bid USD/JPY, given how overbought the pair is, chasing this move higher looks unattractive from current levels. Alongside this, USD/JPY speculative positioning has moved into neutral territory following a liquidation in bullish bets and thus risks are more broadly balanced.

USD/JPY CFTC Positioning

Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal

FOMC vs BoJ

With the two main events of the week being the FOMC and BoJ meeting, USD/JPY implied volatility is at the highest level since the US election. Regarding the BoJ, they will be releasing findings from their monetary policy review, which is likely to entail tweaks to its current policy.

  • YCC: Contrasting statements between the BoJ Governor and Deputy Governor has reduced the likelihood that the YCC band will be widened with Governor Kuroda stating that there is “no need to change YCC framework”. However, should the BoJ surprise markets by widening the band, this could be met with a knee-jerk lower in USD/JPY.
  • ETF Buying: Source reports have recently highlighted that the central bank could remove one of its two pledges on ETFs, either the pledge to buy at an annual pace of JPY 6trillion or to buy up to JPY 12trillion.

For more insight on the Federal Reserve outlook, click here

USD/JPY Technicals

A bearish RSI divergence and key resistance ahead at 109.85-110.00 may see further upside struggle in the pair. That said, pullbacks in USD/JPY is likely to find support at 108.34 and 108.00 where a close below would be needed to signal a more meaningful reversal.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Justin McQueen
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Forecast: FOMC vs BoJ, USD/JPY Vulnerable to a Reversal

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: South African Rand Stable Ahead of Fed Announcement
USD/ZAR Outlook: South African Rand Stable Ahead of Fed Announcement
2021-03-16 11:03:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Fed Meeting in Focus as Indecision Pushes for Consolidation
DAX 30 Forecast: Fed Meeting in Focus as Indecision Pushes for Consolidation
2021-03-16 10:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - Sharp Sell-Off Looks Contained
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - Sharp Sell-Off Looks Contained
2021-03-16 09:28:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
Advertisement