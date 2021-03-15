News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 06 when Wall Street traded near 30,872.60.
2021-03-15 06:23:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Peels Back From Record – What Next?

Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Peels Back From Record – What Next?

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

BTC/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: BITCOIN RECEDES FROM RECORD HIGH, RSI DIVERGENCE IN FOCUS

  • Bitcoin exploded past $60,000 over the weekend to hit a fresh record high
  • BTC/USD price action has since pivoted lower with its relative strength index
  • Crypto outlook seems juxtaposed by stimulus checks and surging real yields
  • Visit the DailyFX Education Center to sharpen your technical analysis skills!
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) has been on a tear higher since bottoming out around $45,000 at the end of February. In fact, the popular cryptocurrency extended to a new record this past weekend after spiking above the $60,000-price level. It is likely not a coincidence that Bitcoin saw strength at the same time retail investors were receiving their latest round of stimulus checks. BTC/USD price action now looks like it is starting to recoil lower, however.

This could follow traders unwinding exposure ahead of high-impact event risk posed by the upcoming Fed meeting. Though the Federal Reserve is unlikely to weigh in on Bitcoin specifically, the central bank stands to move the needle for the US Dollar and real yields, which could indirectly impact appetite for speculative assets such as crypto. BTC/USD might face more selling pressure, for example, if the US Dollar strengthens further alongside another sharp move higher in real yields.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

BTC/USD – BITCOIN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (27 DEC 2020 TO 15 MAR 2021)

Bitcoin Price Chart BTCUSD Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Looking at a daily Bitcoin chart we can see that BTC/USD price action has already probed the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest bullish leg. This is an area of confluent support roughly coinciding with February highs and its 8-day simple moving average. A breakdown of this technical zone around the $55,000-price level could see a deeper pullback come into play. If so, the 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages might serve as the next layers of defense. To that end, a continuation of negative divergence on the relative strength index stands out as an encouraging technical development for Bitcoin bears.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

