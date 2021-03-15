News & Analysis at your fingertips.

English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
News
Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast
2021-03-15 19:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Mixed Ahead of a Big Central Bank Week
2021-03-15 08:07:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast

Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast

US equities began the week with a modest performance as each of the major indices creeped higher. The outperformer of the group, the Nasdaq 100, enjoyed a gain of 0.5% while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were largely unchanged. Nevertheless, the Nasdaq has some catching up to do as it was the worst performer of the three indices over the last few weeks. Whether the reflation trade has met its end is yet to be seen, a trend that could be decided by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook

In the meantime, the Nasdaq 100 and other markets may look to simply tread water ahead of the looming event risk. In the case of the Nasdaq, initial support might reside nearby along the descending trendline from the February high. Coupled with horizontal support drawn off recent lows, the levels could combine to offer some assistance around 12,730 if needed.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (November 2020 – March 2021)

nasdaq 100 price chart

On the other hand, early resistance might exist near last week’s swing high of 13,120 with secondary, and more formidable, resistance likely taking shape around 13,360. While market participants may be hesitant to commit to a break out before the Fed meeting, the Nasdaq 100 might face another leg lower or an abrupt recovery rally in the days to come – depending on the Fed’s findings and tone.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

As it stands, some investors fear the Fed will signal it is willing to slow its easing and raise rates sooner than expected – action that would likely not occur until mid-2022 at the earliest – a move that could undermine the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and S&P 500 alike.

Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast

Should the Fed signal a willingness to maintain its current pace, risk assets might enjoy an extension higher as traders look to capitalize on the accommodative policy of the central bank. Alongside their expected policy path, the Fed will also release its first dot-plot of the year, offering their point of view on the economy and expected rates in the future.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Even if the Fed maintains course and verbally commits to its current path for months to come, unexpected findings on the dot-plot could rile market participants. Since forecasting exactly how the various Fed members view the current economic outlook is exceedingly difficult, it may be prudent to await the event risk and seek exposure thereafter as the market landscape could materially change in a single day.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

