South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Bounces Between Key Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
2021-03-12 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Volatility Rising Ahead of FOMC & BoE Decisions
2021-03-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-12 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Most of Italy to enter lockdown on March 15th as Covid infections rise. $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.82%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 80.96%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QAF1EYakmX
  • $USDCAD just broke through the late February low to hit a fresh YTD low around 1.2465. $USD $CAD https://t.co/Qogz3kpiEc
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Gold: -0.22% Silver: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IRSpCK8P1k
  • The gold price breakdown has now responded to the first major hurdle at confluence Fibonacci support. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/p6f4XugIWL https://t.co/OY4DudqMNq
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.54% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/w5PgHeOtBw
  • US #Dollar Outlook: $USD Rally Stalls Ahead of FOMC- $DXY Levels - https://t.co/1tbhMFXycb https://t.co/PVTPvjqXPI
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.49% France 40: 0.06% FTSE 100: 0.04% Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Cij4roTusp
  • $USDCAD is trading below the 1.2500 level again today, right around the multi-year lows hit at the end of February. $USD $CAD https://t.co/blEIGIdIwo
  • Current trading conditions remain choppy with major FX markets devoid of any notable trends with the fluctuations in the US fixed income space offering more two-way price action in FX. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/QAzwwmATCO https://t.co/8iDiItpxM9
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Bounces Between Key Levels

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Bounces Between Key Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Rand Price Outlook:

Advertisement

The South African Rand continues to maintain a certain degree of strength against its major counterparts despite the vaccination program lagging behind both developed and Emerging Markets (EM). Despite the recent reopening of the economy, cash strapped power utility Eskom struggles to keep the lights on, resulting in the reimplementation of load shedding (rolling blackouts), an issue that has hindered economic output for the past decade, placing the economy in a recession prior to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

With the pandemic exacerbating the effects of the recession additional concerns include rising government debt, the high crime rate, corruption and a shrinking tax base, which are all factors that will likely limit the country’s ability to progress in the foreseeable future.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

USD/ZAR price action remains below the key psychological level of 15.00, although as inflationary concerns dissipated, a rebound in US Treasury Yields awakened a fresh demand for the greenback, pressurizing the volatile Rand.

With the final approval of Biden’s $1.9 Trillion package deal being priced into the markets, focus now resides with next week’s FOMC meeting, which is expected to include an array of important information, potentially catalyzing price action further.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Can you prepare for news events?
Get My Guide
 South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Bounces Between Key Levels

DailyFX Economic Calendar

From a technical standpoint, after retracing off of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the move between August 2020 high and the February 2021 low, bears managed to drive prices below prior support, formed by the 15.00 psychological level. Currently, prices continue to test the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement at 14.88, providing support for the pair while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remains above the zero line, indicating that bullish momentum may still prevail, with a break of 15.00 seeing the next level of resistance holding at 15.19, the 23.6% retracement level of the above-mentioned move.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 15
( 11:03 GMT )
Join James Stanley's Price Action Webinar
FX Week Ahead: Strategy for Major Event Risk
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Bounces Between Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/24/Rand-Dollar-Forecast-SA-Budget-Speech-Sparks-Optimism-for-USDZAR-Bears-LiveEdu-TDC.htmlhttps://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/24/Rand-Dollar-Forecast-SA-Budget-Speech-Sparks-Optimism-for-USDZAR-Bears-LiveEdu-TDC.html

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
2021-03-12 18:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Volatility Rising Ahead of FOMC & BoE Decisions
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Volatility Rising Ahead of FOMC & BoE Decisions
2021-03-12 16:00:00
March Consumer Sentiment Rises to Pandemic High, USD Stronger
March Consumer Sentiment Rises to Pandemic High, USD Stronger
2021-03-12 15:00:00
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations
2021-03-12 13:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR