Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Breakdown Set to Continue as Germany Warns of Third Pandemic Wave
2021-03-12 12:00:00
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Wall Street
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Trading at a Critical Level of Support; XAU Hold or Fold?
2021-03-12 13:40:00
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data
2021-03-12 07:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% FTSE 100: 0.11% France 40: -0.12% US 500: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.77% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7vN4BPjQiX
  • Sources: ECB policymakers sparred over the impact of the US stimulus bill on the eurozone economy and the broader outlook for the bloc during their meeting. #ECB $EUR
  • #Canadajobsreport: Very strong employment report. The headline rate rose 259.2k, topping expectations of 75k, while this was led by the part-time jobs increase. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/G5WjR3oCsW https://t.co/9MP9zTQdWI
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (FEB) Actual: -2.0% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • #Gold is currently trading back near the $1,700 level. After rising as high as $1,740 yesterday, Gold met resistance and turned back downward. The precious metal has struggled to move higher in the face of rising yields. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/YJQZI5ahkW
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • $USDCAD is heading lower today as the Canadian Dollar strengthens following a very strong jobs print. The Canadian unemployment rate fell from 9.4% to 8.2%, a far better move than the forecasted decline to 9.2%. Employment change printed at +259k vs. +75k forecast. $USD $CAD https://t.co/E1rkkW9yiC
  • 🇨🇦 Average Hourly Wages YoY (FEB) Actual: 4.3% Previous: 5.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • 🇺🇸 PPI MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • 🇨🇦 Full Time Employment Chg (FEB) Actual: 88.2K Previous: 12.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD Price Analysis & News

  • Canadian Employment Change 259.2k vs Exp. 75k
  • Unemployment Rate Drops 1.2ppts to 8.2%
  • US Dollar Falls

BOTTOM LINE: A very strong employment report, adding to the slew of data that has surpassed the Bank of Canada’s forecasts. The headline rate rose 259.2k, topping expectations of 75k, while this was led by the part-time jobs increase, there was also good gains in full-time employment. Meanwhile the unemployment rate fell to 8.2%, significantly below expectations of 9.2%. Reminder that earlier in the week, the BoC had acknowledged that the rebound in the economy had been stronger than what they had expected, however, remained cautious given the uncertainty over the outlook. That said, with data as strong as today’s this will undoubtfully raise expectations that the BoC will be one step closer to looking at tapering QE.

MARKET REACTION: CAD Strengthens Across The Board

As to be expected from a stellar jobs report, the Canadian Dollar rose across the board with USD/CAD falling to fresh intra-day lows. A similar reaction had been observed in CAD crosses with CADJPY testing 87.00. In turn, while this is likely to underpin the Canadian Dollar, my preferred play would be against the Euro and AUD. The sentiment in the Euro remains soft with the German Health Agency stating that a third coronavirus wave could be taking shape. Italy have announced that a one month nationwide lockdown take place from mid-March, which comes at a time where the EU have faced headwinds pertaining to their vaccine rollout program. Alongside this, the ECB have announced that they will significantly increase the pace of PEPP purchases over the next quarter.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Spikes After Jobs Report Smashes Expectations

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

