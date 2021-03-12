British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data

UK GDP and British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD Chart and Analysis

The UK economy fares better-than-expected in January

GBP/USD remains supported by the medium-term simple moving average.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.9% in January, beating market estimates of a 4.9% contraction. The year-on-year figure also beat market estimates, contracting by 9.2% compared to estimates of -10.9% and a prior month’s reading of -6.5%. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the services sector acted as the main drag on growth in January, decreasing by 3.5% as restrictions on activity were reintroduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterling remained steady against the US dollar around 1.3950.

GBP/USD is slightly below its best level of the session so far but remains underpinned by a supportive 50-day simple moving average that currently sits at 1.3818. A break above 1.4018 would push the pair back to a two-week high and help strengthen positive sentiment.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – March 12, 2021)

GBP/USD BULLISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -13% 9% -3% Weekly -2% 3% 1%

Retail trader data show 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

