News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
News
EURUSD Rally Beset by Stimulus Competition, Depends on Risk Trends
2021-03-12 04:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
News
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
2021-03-11 21:10:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data
2021-03-12 07:23:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/Bl4oKh59vg
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.30% Gold: -0.77% Silver: -1.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wisiCkYQKT
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lZXzEvFCpK
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: -0.14% US 500: -0.29% FTSE 100: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yEYCL7Ki6z
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.01%) S&P 500 (-0.33%) Nasdaq 100 (-1.01%) [delayed] -BBG
  • ECB's Villeroy says there will be flexibility at all levels on bond purchases
  • CAD/JPY weekly...keeps on giving #CADJPY https://t.co/u39MU2JdQK
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (FEB) Actual: 31.5% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/nMNEtU4Taz
  • 🇬🇧 GDP YoY (JAN) Actual: -9.2% Expected: -10.9% Previous: -6.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-12
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data

Nick Cawley, Strategist

UK GDP and British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD Chart and Analysis

  • The UK economy fares better-than-expected in January
  • GBP/USD remains supported by the medium-term simple moving average.
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

UK gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.9% in January, beating market estimates of a 4.9% contraction. The year-on-year figure also beat market estimates, contracting by 9.2% compared to estimates of -10.9% and a prior month’s reading of -6.5%. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the services sector acted as the main drag on growth in January, decreasing by 3.5% as restrictions on activity were reintroduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sterling remained steady against the US dollar around 1.3950.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data

For all market-moving news and events see the DailyFX Calendar

GBP/USD is slightly below its best level of the session so far but remains underpinned by a supportive 50-day simple moving average that currently sits at 1.3818. A break above 1.4018 would push the pair back to a two-week high and help strengthen positive sentiment.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – March 12, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Underpinned by Better-Than-Expected UK GDP Data
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% 9% -3%
Weekly -2% 3% 1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

