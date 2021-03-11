News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, DAX 30 Forecast: ECB Rate Decision to Dictate Near-Term Trajectory
2021-03-11 07:30:00
EURUSD Awaits ECB and Yield Volatility, Nasdaq Slides Relative to Dow
2021-03-11 04:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.76% Gold: 0.50% Silver: 0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZANkc5c7PQ
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yTjDx2VRsB
  • 🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: -0.4% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-11
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.76% Wall Street: 0.32% France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KoFH0ir1FH
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-11
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/xXF7qgPe97
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/3sXTe6sj6l
  • The US, Japan, Australia and India are to cooperate on rare earth metals procurement to counter China - Nikkei
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.85%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nr4vwJQha4
  • What are some monetary policies that could affect Gold this quarter? Get your Gold free forecast here: https://t.co/bTXkGN1CIM #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/liXdvheVva
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech

XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • XAU/USD consolidates push higher as bond yields take a breather
  • President Biden to address the nation on Covid-19 anniversary as stimulus package is approved
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices have been hard to comprehend in recent days, especially when inflation data in the US was in line with expectations, easing back fears of investors who were expecting a larger jump in prices and softening the recent spike in yields. One would expect gold to be slightly weaker on the back of this, playing down its appeal as an inflation hedge, but the commodity looks like it is solely focusing on the moves in the bond market given it is a non-yielding asset.

But XAU/USD has been trending higher in the last few days, which is likely a reaction to the recent weakness in the US Dollar and the relative calmness in bond markets, making short-term forecasts for the price of gold more challenging than usual. The US 10-year bond auction was also weaker than expected yesterday, bringing yields down further and propping up demand for gold.

Focus today will be on the ECB monetary policy meeting and the US jobless claims data ahead of President Biden’s speech where he will address the nation on the anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown in the US, where he is expected to deliver optimism on the recovery of the economy and his approved 1.9 trillion stimulus bill, playing into the risk-on mood and weakening the US Dollar further, which would be supportive for gold in the short-term.

Advertisement

XAU/USD Daily chart

XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech

If I’m honest, the push higher in XAU/USD in the last three sessions seems a bit overstretched given how gold has performed in recent weeks. Current price is hovering around the resistance area seen last week at 1,738 and the 20-day moving average is looming close by at 1,745, where I can see further resistance to appearing in the short-term.

If bullish momentum is sustained, we could see an attempt to push above the 50% Fibonacci at 1,763 but I don’t expect this move higher to be a change in direction as it is likely to just remain as an attempted correction given how the US is entering a period of improved economic data and continued loose monetary policy. On this note, momentum indicators are giving mixed signals, with the MACD and RSI showing improved upside conditions whilst the stochastic is showing the most overbought conditions since the start of January.

Fibonacci for a Multi-Market Trader's Approach

Focusing on the downside, the 61.8% Fibonacci at 1,689 remains a good area of support but an increase in bearish momentum could see XAU/USD retest the descending trendline from the highs since August 2020, which now rests around the 1,618 area.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -19% -1%
Weekly 5% -7% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?
2021-03-11 03:00:00
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Eyed Post-BoC
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Eyed Post-BoC
2021-03-10 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish