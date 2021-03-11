News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Fund Flows Reveal Tech, Treasury and Gold Weakness
2021-03-11 21:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Halted at Support- Bulls Face FOMC
2021-03-11 17:07:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-11 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
Peter Hanks, Strategist

S&P 500 Price Outlook:

The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones have been subjected to considerable volatility to start the month as each index negotiates either fundamental headwinds or technical levels of note. While US Treasury yields have slowed their ascent, ETF flows reveal investors are still hesitant to pile into some of the recently weak areas of the market like tech stocks, US Treasuries and gold.

Nasdaq-Tracking ETF Sees Outflows on Average

nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 price chart .

To that end, exchange traded fund flow data reveals withdrawals from the Nasdaq-tracking QQQ ETF continue to outpace inflows although recent sessions have seen investors wade back into the fund. In the year-to-date, however, QQQ has seen nearly $3.2 billion leave its coffers. The index has gained nearly 3% in the same period, but further demand might be required before the Nasdaq 100 can look to continue its upward trajectory over the longer-term.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Investors Test the Waters in US Treasury-Tracking ETFs

Exchange traded funds that track US Treasuries are in a similar situation. Outflows have vastly outpaced inflows in the year-to-date and recent sessions have seen the trend reverse somewhat. Still, the 20-day moving average remains negative even as US Treasury yields tread water around recent levels.

TLT price chart

Gold Continues to Clock Outflows as Losses Mount

While tech stocks and US Treasuries show signs their fortunes might soon shift, gold continues to see losses mount. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the GLD ETF has endured a cataclysmic wave of withdrawals as more than $6.2 billion has been pulled from the fund in the year-to-date. While a pop higher in the shorter-term might materialize as gold looks to consolidate recent losses, the consistent stream of outflows might suggest gold will continue lower in the longer-term.

gold price chart

In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

https://www.dailyfx.com/education/understanding-the-stock-market/stock-sectors.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

